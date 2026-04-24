2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a shiny new wide receiver in USC's Makai Lemon. On day 2, the Birds are currently scheduled to pick 54th (second round), 68th (third round) and 98th (third round comp pick). Will they select an edge rusher? A tight end? A safety? Some offensive line depth? Or might they trade one of those picks for an established veteran player? We'll see.

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2026 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catch-up on draft season:

• The Eagles' 2027 draft picks

• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs



• Eagles draft board



• 15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 2

Feel free to discuss in the comment section below.

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