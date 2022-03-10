I-95 roadwork starts next week; PennDOT schedules lane closures in Philadelphia, Delaware County

Drivers on I-95 will encounter lane closures when traveling overnight through parts of Philadelphia and Delaware County next week

The closures are necessary for repair work in both areas, PennDOT said. In Delco, the lane restrictions will effect travel on the northbound and southbound lanes between the Route 322 and I-476 interchanges. In Philadelphia, the roadwork will affect motorists headed northbound on the highway near Penns Landing.

All the closures in both areas will start in the evenings and before reopening in early morning hours.

The first will take place in Delaware County on Monday, March 14. From 7-9 p.m. and then from 5-6 a.m. there will one lane closed on the northbound and southbound sides of I-95 between Route 322 and the Blue Route. Then from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. there will be double-lane closures on both sides of the highway in the same area. The closures will take place Monday through Friday next week.

The lane closures in Philly will affect I-95 between Spruce and Race streets starting Tuesday, March 15. They will be in effect daily from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures will occur Tuesday through Friday net week.

The Delaware County construction is part of a larger PennDOT project along the 11-mile stretch of I-95 between Lower Chichester and Ridley Park.

The work being done includes pavement repairs to 41 ramps, minor structural repairs to 15 bridges in that area, installation of rumble strips, replacing damaged and missing signage and work done at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center just north of the Delaware state line, among other projects, PennDOT said.

The Delco project costs $68.4 million. It is 80% federally funded and 20% paid for by the state, and it is expected to be complete in late 2023.