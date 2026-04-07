Inclusive craft beverage festival brings beer, cider and more to Spring Garden this month

An inclusive craft beverage festival is coming to Philadelphia this month, bringing together breweries, cider makers and other producers for an afternoon of tastings, music and conversation.

“A New Pour” will take place Sunday, April 19, at the Pennsylvania German Society in Spring Garden, just ahead of the Craft Brewers Conference, which runs April 20–22 in Philadelphia.

The event is organized by the Philadelphia chapter of the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit that supports women and non-binary professionals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry through education and career development.

Attendees can sample beer, cider, wine and other beverages from a lineup of local and regional producers, including Yards, Human Robot, Triple Bottom, Victory and Wissahickon Brewing, along with dozens of others.

In addition to tastings, the festival will include live music, food trucks and panel discussions on topics like sour beer production and non-alcoholic beverage trends.

Food will be available from vendors including La Llamita Vegana, a woman-owned plant-based Peruvian concept.

General admission runs from 3 to 7 p.m., with a VIP hour from 2 to 3 p.m.

VIP tickets are $75 and include early entry, exclusive pours, a Pink Boots Society-branded glass and access to designated seating with food options.

General admission tickets are $50, with a limited number of early bird tickets available for $45. Designated driver tickets are $25 and include entry from 3 to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will support Pink Boots Society scholarships.

Sunday, April 19 | 2-7 p.m.

The German Society of Pennsylvania

611 Spring Garden St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

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