More News:

August 10, 2020

Abington police investigating death of man, woman found in apartment

Authorities say gun was recovered at scene

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Abington Gun Couple Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 47-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were found dead inside their apartment in Abington, Pennsylvania on Aug. 10, 2020, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

A man and woman were found dead Monday morning inside a locked apartment in Abington Township, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of their deaths, authorities said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Abington police responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Drive, where a call had been made by the Meadowbrook Apartments management team.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman both deceased.

Investigators said the couple were the only occupants of the apartment and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities did not identify the couple pending notification of family. 

Autopsies have been scheduled with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Abington Crime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, at the start of 2020 training camp
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Fires

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf seeks loans for victims of Philly fires set during social unrest
wolf fires loans arson

Depression

Twitter posts show that people are profoundly sad – and are visiting parks to cheer up
COVID-19 Parks Benefits

Flyers

What they're saying: Depth, goaltending should cause rest of NHL to fear 'powerhouse' Flyers
Carter-Hart_080920_usat

Performances

The Kimmel Center to hold virtual relief concert with Christopher Jackson from ‘Hamilton’
The Kimmel center

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved