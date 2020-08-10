Abington police investigating death of man, woman found in apartment

A man and woman were found dead Monday morning inside a locked apartment in Abington Township, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of their deaths, authorities said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Abington police responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Drive, where a call had been made by the Meadowbrook Apartments management team.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman both deceased.

Investigators said the couple were the only occupants of the apartment and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities did not identify the couple pending notification of family.

Autopsies have been scheduled with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The investigation remains ongoing.