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July 12, 2026

Watch cockroaches race at the Academy of Natural Sciences during Bug Fest

The Aug. 8-9 event features Bug Walks, hands-on activities, live scientists and family-friendly fun, all included with museum admission.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Bugs
Stock Photo - Cockroach Erik Karits/Unsplash

Visitors can watch the popular Roach Races, join Bug Walks, meet scientists and explore hands-on activities during Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences on Aug. 8-9.

Cockroaches will race once again when Bug Fest returns to the Academy of Natural Sciences on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9.

The museum's annual celebration of insects and other invertebrates runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will feature the return of its popular Roach Races, along with scientist-led Bug Walks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, hands-on activities and opportunities to learn about the tiny creatures that help keep ecosystems healthy. All Bug Fest activities are included with general museum admission.

Attendees can view rare and recently discovered insects from the Academy's Entomology Collection, meet researchers, create bug-themed crafts in the Busy Bees Kids Zone and explore the museum's native plant garden while learning about pollinators and the role they play in the environment.

Bug Fest 2026

Aug. 8-9 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Academy of Natural Sciences
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Included with general admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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