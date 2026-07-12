Watch cockroaches race at the Academy of Natural Sciences during Bug Fest

Cockroaches will race once again when Bug Fest returns to the Academy of Natural Sciences on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9.

The museum's annual celebration of insects and other invertebrates runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will feature the return of its popular Roach Races, along with scientist-led Bug Walks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, hands-on activities and opportunities to learn about the tiny creatures that help keep ecosystems healthy. All Bug Fest activities are included with general museum admission.

Attendees can view rare and recently discovered insects from the Academy's Entomology Collection, meet researchers, create bug-themed crafts in the Busy Bees Kids Zone and explore the museum's native plant garden while learning about pollinators and the role they play in the environment.

Aug. 8-9 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Academy of Natural Sciences

1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Included with general admission

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