March 03, 2026

Abusing small amounts of Adderall causes adverse heart effects, study says

Just one dose of the stimulant causes heart rate and blood pressure spikes when people use the drug for the first time.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
Adderall Abuse Effects Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Adderall, when used without a prescription, can have 'significant' adverse effects on the heart, a new study says.

Even a single dose of Adderall, used illicitly without a prescription, can be damaging to the heart, a new study says.

Adderall, a medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Because Adderall is made up of two different stimulants, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, it has the potential for abuse and has been increasingly used off-label by students, athletes and others trying to improve performance and reduce fatigue.

MORE: Becoming an expert birdwatcher may help protect the brain from aging

As many as 1 in 4 middle and high school students report abusing Adderall and other stimulants used to treat ADHD, according to a study published in 2023. Another study that looked at Adderall misuse between 2001 and 2011 found that non-prescribed use rose 67% and emergency department visits related to misuse rose 156% during that time period among young adults, most commonly among 18- to 25-year-olds.

"We have seen an increase in non-medical Adderall use, but many users are unaware that it can place acute stress on the cardiovascular system," said Dr. Anna Svatikova, senior author of the new study and a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.

Svatikova and her team found that even for people who have never used Adderall, a 25 mg dose can cause "significant increases" in blood pressure and heart rate and in activation of the body's "fight or flight" stress-response system.

Standing up after taking Adderall caused people's heart rates to spike from an average of 19 beats per minute before taking the stimulant to 38 beats per minute after taking it.

"These results demonstrate measurable, acute cardiovascular effects of Adderall used by those not regularly using Adderall prescribed for specific medical reasons," said Dr. Kiran Somers, a resident family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.

Using Adderall in combination with energy drinks, coffee or other caffeinated drinks can increase the risk of potentially life-threatening cardiovascular events, according to the study.

But the researchers emphasized the study's findings should not be interpreted to apply to long-term use of the medication as prescribed and monitored by a physician. When used as prescribed, Adderall and other stimulants can reduce symptoms of impulsivity and inattention in people with ADHD.

In addition to adverse heart effects, symptoms of Adderall and other stimulant misuse may include restlessness, tremors, insomnia, nausea and vomiting.

