Adventure Aquarium welcomes two African penguin chicks

Adventure Aquarium has welcomed two baby chicks to its growing African penguin colony.

The aquarium, located in Camden, surprised its social media followers by announcing the births of Gabby and Shubert — the 49th and 50th African penguins to be born there — on Thursday, though they were born back on Dec. 1. The chicks will "bring an exciting presence to the Aquarium and play an essential role as ambassadors for their at-risk species," according to Adventure Aquarium.

African penguins, which are native to southwestern Africa, were reclassified as "Critically Endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in October due to habitat loss and other environmental factors. Experts predict that the species could be functionally extinct by 2035 if conservation efforts aren't prioritized, according to the aquarium.

Adventure Aquarium's new African penguin chicks were a result of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan Program, which advised the aquarium on which penguins in its colony would make good genetic pairs to mate. Female chick Gabby was hatched to first-time parents Taco and Bahari, while male chick Shubert was hatched to first-time parents Hubert and Mushu. Gabby got her name from her talkativeness, which keepers said began before she was even out of her egg, and Shubert is described as a "big bird" who continues exceeding growth milestones.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Gabby and Shubert to our African penguin colony," Nikki Grandinetti, Adventure Aquarium's general curator, said in a release. "As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and a participant in the AZA’s Species Survival Plan Program, we are deeply grateful for the guidance we receive in forming genetically diverse and healthy breeding pairs. This partnership is vital to ongoing efforts to conserve this endangered species for future generations."

Gabby and Shubert will remain behind the scenes until they are about two months old and have their waterproof feathers, the aquarium said. Adventure Aquarium will update penguin fans on the chicks' debut on its social media pages.