Adventure Aquarium to host monthslong fall festival with aquatic jack-o'-lanterns and sensory activities

Adventure Aquarium is getting an autumnal makeover this week for the launch of a new fall festival.

The Camden aquarium is hosting Fintastic Fall Days Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 5. The family-friendly event will feature aquatic-themed pumpkin sculptures, fall crafts and a handful of activities.

MORE: Adventure Aquarium offers kids ages 2 to 5 free admission for a year with pre-K pass

Displayed throughout the aquarium's tanks will be glowing jack-o'-lanterns with carvings of sharks, rays, fish and other sea critters. The aquarium will also have sensory tables with pumpkin slime, and guests can pay $5 to paint and take home their own pumpkin.

Brave visitors can check out the "What Goes Bump in the Midnight Zone" show, which showcases animals that live in the darkest depths of the ocean.



During the event, the aquarium will offer fall-themed treats like pumpkin ice cream cones, as well as pumpkin beer in the Flying Fish Beer Garden.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m., Adventure Aquarium will host a Family Inclusive Sensory Hours (FISH) event, geared toward guests with autism and other sensory sensitivities.

Tickets for Fintastic Fall Days are available online. Parents with children between 2 and 5 years old can register their kids for the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass, which gives children free admission to the aquarium for a year.

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 5