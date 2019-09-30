More Health:

September 30, 2019

Adverse pregnancy outcomes increase risk of high blood pressure

Study: Preterm delivery, preeclampsia boost chances of developing chronic hypertension

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Hypertension
Pregnancy complications and high blood pressure Source/Image licensed from Ingram Images

Women who deliver preterm babies during their first pregnancy are nearly twice as likely to develop high blood pressure as those that do not experience any complications, a new study finds.

Women who deliver preterm babies during their first pregnancy are nearly twice as likely to develop chronic high blood pressure, according to a new study.

In some cases, women can develop high blood pressure in as few as three years.

The study, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, included 4,484 women whose first pregnancies occurred two to seven years beforehand. Researchers examined detailed medical histories to determine whether the outcomes of the women's pregnancies impacted their cardiovascular health.

Researchers found that 31 percent of the women who experienced at least one adverse outcome, including preterm delivery and preeclampsia, later developed chronic hypertension. By contrast, only 17 percent of the women who did not have any complications later developed chronic hypertension.

That risk increased among women who had more than one adverse outcome.

Based on their findings, researchers suggested doctors should take a more detailed approach when examining the health histories of pregnant women.

"We used to think it took years and years to develop high blood pressure," said study author Dr. David Haas, an obstetrics and gynecology professor at Indiana University School of Medicine. "We found that it can occur much sooner than expected."

The findings reflected those of previous studies. But earlier studies had used retrospectively-collected data and self-reported reproductive histories. In the new study, researchers obtained detailed medical histories of the patients involved.

The study was funded primarily by the National Institutes of Health.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Hypertension United States Pregnancy Blood Pressure American Heart Association

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: If (or when) the Phillies fire Kapler, who should take over as manager?
Kapler-Middleton_092919_usat

Transportation

One NJ Transit train named 'worst commuter train in America' by New York Times
NJ Transit worst america

Health Insurance

Insurers test new way to cut maternity care costs
Maternity Care Bundled Insurance payments

Eagles

What they're saying: Whether it's Jalen Ramsey or someone else, Eagles need cornerback help
Eagles-CB-options_092819_usat

TV

'SNL' premiere dives deep into politics, host Woody Harrelson takes on Joe Biden
SNL sketch Woody Harrelson Joe Biden

Festivals

Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood
Old City Fest 2019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved