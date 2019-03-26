More Health:

March 26, 2019

Gender-neutral fitness test may soon be coming to the Air Force

The new test could provide a level playing field to all service members

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Military
air force fitness test Tomasz Woźniak/Unsplash

A gender-neutral fitness test might be coming to the military.

The Air Force’s exercise science unit is considering a running-based test that will use new criteria in an effort to give a more accurate representation of true fitness levels, the Air Force Times reports.

By eliminating gender-specific scoring pertaining to certain exercises, like sit-ups and push-ups, the new test would enable all service members to be measured equally in their fitness, regardless of gender. 

The new formula will measure airmen’s aerobic fitness against their body composition to come up with a fitness score, Neil Baumgartner, chief of the Air Force’s exercise science unit, announced at a meeting of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services.

RELATED READ: Local nonprofit empowering the homeless through running

Baumgartner said the military’s current focus on weight loss is a failed approach — one that it needs to get away from. Instead, aerobic fitness is key. There is an "inextricable link between aerobic fitness and body composition,” Baumgartner said. “We’ve got to teach our airmen that.”

The proposed test would use the measure of a person’s VO2 max —a test showing how efficiently the body uses oxygen while running — as the numerator in the formula. That figure would then be divided by the denominator, or the person’s waist circumference divided by height, according to Men’s Health.

The overall score would ultimately measure the link between aerobic fitness and body composition, according to Baumgartner. And the hope would be that the new test could level the playing field for all service members, regardless of gender.

The current Air Force fitness test includes a 1.5-mile run with maximum push-ups and sit-ups in one minute, with points given for each category, Runner’s World reports. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Military United States Gender Neutrality Air Force Running

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Soooooo, are the Eagles going to add a good running back or not?
030619HowieRoseman

Music

Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead
Tech 9 philly rapper

Development

$50M esports arena to be built in South Philly
esports south philly

Phillies

Is this the Phillies 2019 Opening Day lineup?
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Breweries

Aaron Nola partners with Yuengling
Aaron Nola Phillies Yuengling beer deal 03252019

Food & Drink

Old City's Shane Confectionery offering buttercream egg decorating classes
Shane Confectionery Buttercream Easter Egg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved