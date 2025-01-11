Allentown police sergeant and former vice officer face charges for rape and other offenses

Two Allentown police officers — one currently working in the department and the other a former officer — are charged with rape, involuntary sexual servitude and several misdemeanor offenses including prostitution.

Evan Weaver, 45, of Weisenberg, and Jason Michael Krasley, 47, of Upper Milford Township are accused of raping and sexually assaulting the same victim between 2011 and 2015, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan says.

Weaver, who also faces a sexual assault charge, is a sergeant at the Allentown Police Department. The department said Friday afternoon that Weaver has been placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation on the matter "is being updated."

Krasley, a former vice officer at the department, faces additional charges of kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and intimidation of a witness.

Holihan added that Krasley was charged on Nov. 15 for theft by unlawful taking, disposition of receiving stolen property and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for that case on Jan. 29.

Both men are in custody and awaiting arraignment in the Lehigh County Central Booking Center. Lehigh County Detectives are leading the investigation.

Rape and involuntary sexual servitude are felonies of the first degree. Should Weaver and Krasley be convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.