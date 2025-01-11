More News:

January 11, 2025

Allentown police sergeant and former vice officer face charges for rape and other offenses

Evan Weaver, 45, and Jason Michael Krasley, 47, allegedly sexually assaulted the same victim between 2011 and 2015, Lehigh County's district attorney said.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Allentown officer rape Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Evan Weaver, an Allentown police officer, and Jason Michael Krasley, a former police vice officer, received charges of rape, involuntary sexual servitude, indecent assault and other related offenses. Both are accused of sexually assaulting the same victim between 2011 and 2015.

Two Allentown police officers — one currently working in the department and the other a former officer — are charged with rape, involuntary sexual servitude and several misdemeanor offenses including prostitution.

Evan Weaver, 45, of Weisenberg, and Jason Michael Krasley, 47, of Upper Milford Township are accused of raping and sexually assaulting the same victim between 2011 and 2015, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan says.

MORE: Pack of dogs roaming in Fairmount Park responsible for three attacks on people, police say

Weaver, who also faces a sexual assault charge, is a sergeant at the Allentown Police Department. The department said Friday afternoon that Weaver has been placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation on the matter "is being updated."

Krasley, a former vice officer at the department, faces additional charges of kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and intimidation of a witness. 

Holihan added that Krasley was charged on Nov. 15 for theft by unlawful taking, disposition of receiving stolen property and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for that case on Jan. 29.

Both men are in custody and awaiting arraignment in the Lehigh County Central Booking Center. Lehigh County Detectives are leading the investigation. 

Rape and involuntary sexual servitude are felonies of the first degree. Should Weaver and Krasley be convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Allentown Crime Rape Assault Charges Prostitution

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Development

With Macy's closure, what will happen to the organ and Eagle statue?

Macys closing court

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Arts & Culture

Museums and culture institutions are offering discounts during winter

Museum of Illusions discount

Men's Health

The American population is aging, and the fitness industry is adjusting

Fitness Baby Boomers

Festivals

Penn Museum to mark Lunar New Year with lion dances on Jan. 25

Lunar New Year

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved