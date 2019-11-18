More Health:

November 18, 2019

Mites, mold and cockroaches among the most common indoor allergens

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wellness Allergies
Most common indoor allergens: Mold, mites, cockroaches and pets Public Domain/Pexels.com

Mold, mites and cockroaches are among the most common indoor allergens.

The air quality inside your house may not be as healthy as you might think it is. 

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, indoor air quality can be as troublesome as the air outside. Not only does outdoor air pollution seep inside, but there are various scents, chemicals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and allergens such as dust mites, pets, cockroaches and mold that also could be in your home.

If you have been suffering from allergy or asthma symptoms, it could be due to a buildup of these allergens:

DUST MITES

Dust mites are tiny bugs that live inside the dust in your home. They usually can be found on furniture, carpet and bedding, and they like warm and humid environments the best. Some people may develop an allergic reaction to them. Most common symptoms are sneezing, a runny nose and itchy or watery eyes. If you develop a persistent cough and trouble breathing, then you may have asthma.

PET ALLERGENS

When it comes to pet allergens, it is usually the proteins in a cat or dog's urine, saliva or dander to which people are actually allergic. Like dust mites, pet dander can cling to all the fabric and surfaces in your home. Cluttered areas of the home are generally hotspots for dust mites and pet dander.

MOLD

Mold growth is a persistent problem in many homes. Be vigilant about eliminating it from your bathrooms, especially around the sinks, showers and toilets, and in basements. Anywhere you may have water leaks or damage are also prime breeding ground for mold spores. 

There are more than 1,000 different molds found in U.S. homes, Harvard Health reports. When you find it in your home, be sure to clean it up right away with a combination of bleach and water. A 1:10 ratio is recommended.

COCKROACHES

While no one wants cockroaches in their home, for some people their presences is not only a nuisance, but also a health hazard. The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology warns that the salivia, feces and shedding from cockroaches can cause allergies or asthma. Cockroaches can be found in between 78% and 98% of homes in urban areas, according to the National Pest Management Association.

Your body might be sensitive to certain allergens because "your immune system makes antibodies that identify your particular allergen as something harmful, even though it isn't," according to the Mayo Clinic. Your body then creates an "inflammatory response in your nasal passages or lungs."

Scents, chemicals and VOCs in your home also can impact your health. Common sources of VOCs include new furnitute, mattresses, carpet, as well as cleaning supplies, air fresheners and pesticides. Schedule an appointment with an allergy specialist if you have been experiencing allergy or asthma symptoms.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Wellness Allergies Philadelphia Pollutants Cockroaches Mold Pets Air Quality

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots game
111819NelsonAgholor

Investigation

13 prison employees suspended following inmate death in Schuylkill County
13 prison employees suspended Schulykill

Addiction

More vapers are making their own juice, but not without risks
DIY Vaping Danielle Jones Kaiser Health News

Eagles

Eagles let golden opportunity slip away against mighty Patriots
Eagles_Carson_Wentz_Patriots_fumble_111719_USAT

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved