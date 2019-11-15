More Health:

November 15, 2019

Former FDA adviser warns about dangers of LASIK surgery

Morris Waxler says the eye surgery never should have been approved

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adult Health Vision
LASIK Eye Surgery Dangers Craig Adderly/Pexels.com

In hindsight, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should not have approved LASIK surgery, says former FDA Advisor Morris Wexler, who helped approve the eye surgery in the 1990s.

LASIK eye surgery has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration since 1999, but now an ex-FDA adviser, who was a part of the approval process, is saying it should be banned in the United States.

While there are not as many LASIK procedures being performed today as there were when it was first introduced as an option for people tired of wearing glasses and contacts, Statista.com predicts that by 2020 almost 718,000 of these surgeries will be conducted yearly.

LASIK, which stands for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, is a minimally-invasive surgery that uses a laser to reshape the cornea, the clear covering over the pupil, iris and anterior chamber, in order to improve vision.

Morris Waxler, who is now retired from the FDA, recently told CBS News that LASIK should never have been approved and that it should be taken off the market. "Essentially we ignored the data on vision distortions that persisted for years," he said.

When he went back to the industry data, Waxler said he found complication rates to be between 10% and 30%. 

In 2011, Waxler pushed for a voluntary recall of LASIK, but the government agency denied his requests. The FDA, in response to the CBS News story, insisted there are no new safety concerns with the surgery.

Most people with nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism are considered good candidates for LASIK, but as with any surgery there are related risks.

Possible side effects include infection, dry eyes, distorted or double vision, and in rare cases, worsening of vision, according to the Mayo Clinic. These side effects generally resolve within a few weeks or months.

Data on LASIK is conflicting. An FDA patient survey claims that more than 95% of LASIK patients were satisified with the results of the surgery. However, on the FDA's website, there also are patient reports of major complications.

LASIK surgeons who talked to CBS News said that pre-surgical screening is essential for reducing risks and ensuring that a patient is a good candidate for the procedure. 

Eye surgeon Steve Bagan also stands by the effectivess of LASIK. 

"LASIK is stable," he told Valley News Live. "The effect of it is permanent, but that doesn't mean your eyes don't change. So, we do have people who come back and they've been doing well for years. Ten years later, they come back and their eyes have changed. They just need a touch up."

If you are considering LASIK, check out this FDA advisory on the risks involved and how to find the right doctor.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adult Health Vision United States FDA Surgery Eyes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles bring back RB Jay Ajayi to help cope with injured backfield
111519JayAjayi

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
183_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved