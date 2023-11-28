Greek restaurant Almyra to open in Center City at former site of Little Pete's diner

A new Greek restaurant and bar opens Friday at the former home of famed Center City diner Little Pete's.

Almyra, located one block from Rittenhouse Square, will fill the 7,000-square-foot space on the corner of 17th and Chancellor streets at the foot of the Hyatt Centric hotel. The eatery — which is named after the Greek goddess of the breeze — will serve whole fish, crudo, rotisserie and grilled meats, skewers and a variety of Greek-inspired appetizers and dips.

The restaurant's window-lined interior features design elements inspired by coastal towns on the Mediterranean shoreline. Florals, greenery and a handmade chandelier with 177 glass roses decorate the 200-seat dining room. The 45-seat marble bar will serve Greek spirits, liqueurs and wines.

Adjacent to the bar is a large wall installation designed by a friend of the Pashalis family — which runs Estia Restaurant Group, Almyra's owner — featuring driftwood from beaches in the family's hometown of Nafpaktos, Greece.

"I want our guests to feel like they’re on vacation," Gus Pashalis, regional manager at Estia Restaurant Group, said in a release. "This restaurant is designed to transport diners to the Greek Islands."

Almyra will inhabit the space formerly occupied by the 24/7 diner Little Pete's, which was open for nearly four decades until its closure in May 2017. Another Little Pete’s location remains open at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave.

Estia Restaurant Group has been serving Greek cuisine in the region for nearly two decades, including Estia on Locust Street and Estia Taverna locations in Radnor and Marlton, New Jersey. The group also owns Pietro's Pizzeria, which has locations on Walnut Street and in Radnor.



Almyra, at 1636 Chancellor St., is open daily for dinner service from 4-10 p.m., with happy hour specials available Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. The bar will be open until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are now being accepted online.