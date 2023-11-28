More Culture:

November 28, 2023

Greek restaurant Almyra to open in Center City at former site of Little Pete's diner

The Mediterranean eatery and bar, from the owners of Estia and Pietro's Pizzeria, opens its doors this Friday

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
almyra estia opening little pete's Provided Image/Punch Media

Almyra, a Greek restaurant and bar, opens in Center City Friday, Dec. 1.

A new Greek restaurant and bar opens Friday at the former home of famed Center City diner Little Pete's.

Almyra, located one block from Rittenhouse Square, will fill the 7,000-square-foot space on the corner of 17th and Chancellor streets at the foot of the Hyatt Centric hotel. The eatery — which is named after the Greek goddess of the breeze — will serve whole fish, crudo, rotisserie and grilled meats, skewers and a variety of Greek-inspired appetizers and dips. 

MORE48 Record Bar, a vinyl listening room and cocktail lounge, to open in Old City

The restaurant's window-lined interior features design elements inspired by coastal towns on the Mediterranean shoreline. Florals, greenery and a handmade chandelier with 177 glass roses decorate the 200-seat dining room. The 45-seat marble bar will serve Greek spirits, liqueurs and wines

Adjacent to the bar is a large wall installation designed by a friend of the Pashalis family — which runs Estia Restaurant Group, Almyra's owner — featuring driftwood from beaches in the family's hometown of Nafpaktos, Greece.

"I want our guests to feel like they’re on vacation," Gus Pashalis, regional manager at Estia Restaurant Group, said in a release. "This restaurant is designed to transport diners to the Greek Islands."

Almyra will inhabit the space formerly occupied by the 24/7 diner Little Pete's, which was open for nearly four decades until its closure in May 2017. Another Little Pete’s location remains open at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave.

Estia Restaurant Group has been serving Greek cuisine in the region for nearly two decades, including Estia on Locust Street and Estia Taverna locations in Radnor and Marlton, New Jersey. The group also owns Pietro's Pizzeria, which has locations on Walnut Street and in Radnor.

Almyra, at 1636 Chancellor St., is open daily for dinner service from 4-10 p.m., with happy hour specials available Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. The bar will be open until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are now being accepted online.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Center City Rittenhouse Square Greek

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philly - Wilma theater

'Fat Ham' by James Ijames kicks off The Wilma Theater’s bold new season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Dangerously cold weather prompts 'Code Blue' status for Philadelphia and Montgomery counties
Philly Cold Weather

Sponsored

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Adult Health

Diabetes medication Mounjaro is more effective than Ozempic for weight loss, study says
Mounjaro Ozempic study

Movies

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie to hit streaming platforms in December
Taylor Swift Eras

Eagles

Should the 49ers really be favored over the Eagles? A deep dive
Eagles-49ers-rematch-stats-analysis_112823_USAT

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk in December
Hot chocolate crawl

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved