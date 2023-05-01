'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul appear on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' set

The 16th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" looks like it might be loaded with cameos.

Series creator and star Rob McElhenney shared a photo on Twitter showing "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul with the rest of the cast at "Paddy's Pub."

There's been no confirmation that the meth-making duo will appear in the new season, which begins June 7, but they sure would be terrible influences on The Gang. And FXX has teased an episode about celebrity-branded products.

"The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – inflation, U.S.-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control and … celebrity-branded products," FXX revealed of the new season.



In real life, Cranston and Paul co-own Dos Hombres Mezcal. And last year, McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day created the spirit brand Four Walls to benefit Pennsylvania restaurant workers. Maybe there's some kind of collaboration in the works, or the Four Walls team is getting some business tips from Cranston and Paul? Maybe they'll actually be on the show to break the fourth wall and hawk their spirits?

As for a true crossover, what would bring Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to Philly? Maybe there's some dark detail from the past of Mike Ehrmantraut, who was a Philly cop prior to the events of "Better Call Saul," the prequel series that set up Ehrmantraut's eventual fate in "Breaking Bad." What if Mike used to get wasted at Paddy's Pub? This is the only obvious linkage between the characters. It wouldn't make much sense in the present timeline, given how "Breaking Bad" ends.

FXX added that the episodes in the new "Always Sunny" season will highlight Mac's struggles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie's confrontation with his sisters, Dee's fight for rent control and women's athletics, and something involving Frank and a gun. Dennis will try to "improve his mental health," which seems long overdue.

In the run-up to Season 16, there also have been signs that Phillies legend Chase Utley will make another appearance and that Flyers mascot Gritty might be in line for a cameo.

Cranston and Paul have been busy since their "Breaking Bad" days. Cranston starred most recently in the Showtime series "Your Honor," while Paul revealed he'll be featured in an episode of "Black Mirror," which returns to Netflix in June.