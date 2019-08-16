Rob McElhenney teases scene from new season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

August 16, 2019
The countdown continues until the Season 14 premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on Sept. 25.
Until then, we're taking all the scraps we can get.
Thanks to Rob McElhenney, we now have our first look at a scene from the upcoming season. The series co-creator shared a preview from the editing room. The gang is out to a fancy dinner and irritably bickering, as only they can.
We're going to have to wait to find out why Frank is wearing a wig and what the special occasion for dinner could be, but that is classic Sunny at its finest.
The cast revealed last month that Season 14 will feature an appearance from Dolph Lundgren, a global warming episode, a Waiting For Godot-themed laser tag episode and an episode where the gang puts their apartments on AirBnB hoping to find love.
Season 13 ended on a high note with McElhenney delivering an inspiring dance ensemble. If the clip above is any indication, we're in for a great season come September.