Philly-based flight attendant mourned after death from COVID-19

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of the 65-year-old flight attendant who was based out of Philadelphia International Airport and died this week of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Paul Frishkorn had been a flight attendant with American Airlines since 1997. He became the airline's first person to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

"Our industry, our airline and all of us have been affected by COVID-19 in different ways," said a statement from the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. "But until now, we hadn’t lost one of our own. This loss hits home in a very different, personal way from the headlines."

Frishkorn is one of 22 Pennsylvania residents who has died as a result of COVID-19 as of Friday evening. More than 1,500 Americans have lost their lives since the start of the pandemic, which has now spread more widely in the United States than any other country.

Frishkorn was described as a "consummate professional" and was twice named a Flight Service Champion. Later in his career, he worked through the APFA to support the professional growth of his colleagues.

"Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American," the statement continued. "We are working directly with them to ensure they are cared for during this extraordinarily difficult time. Paul will be missed by the customers he cared for and everyone at American who worked with him."