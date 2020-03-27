More News:

March 27, 2020

Philly-based flight attendant mourned after death from COVID-19

American Airlines employee dies at 65 after testing positive for coronavirus

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Coronavirus
Paul Frishkorn COVID-19 Source/Association of Professional Flight Attendants

American Airlines flight attendant Paul Frishkorn, who was based out of Philadelphia International Airport, died this week after testing positive for COVID-19. Along with family and friends, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants mourned Frishkorn's death.

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of the 65-year-old flight attendant who was based out of Philadelphia International Airport and died this week of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Paul Frishkorn had been a flight attendant with American Airlines since 1997. He became the airline's first person to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

"Our industry, our airline and all of us have been affected by COVID-19 in different ways," said a statement from the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. "But until now, we hadn’t lost one of our own. This loss hits home in a very different, personal way from the headlines."

Frishkorn is one of 22 Pennsylvania residents who has died as a result of COVID-19 as of Friday evening. More than 1,500 Americans have lost their lives since the start of the pandemic, which has now spread more widely in the United States than any other country.

Frishkorn was described as a "consummate professional" and was twice named a Flight Service Champion. Later in his career, he worked through the APFA to support the professional growth of his colleagues.

"Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American," the statement continued. "We are working directly with them to ensure they are cared for during this extraordinarily difficult time. Paul will be missed by the customers he cared for and everyone at American who worked with him."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Coronavirus Philadelphia American Airlines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2020 free agency grades: Dallas Cowboys edition
032720DakPrescott

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Sixers

Sixers all-time one-on-one bracket: the Julius Erving region
Julius-Erving_032720_usat

HBO

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — HBO)
64 hbo.jpg

Entertainment

Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with celebs performing from their own homes
Elton John hosting Living Room Concert for America

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved