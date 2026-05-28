American Kennel Club dog diving and agility event is coming to The Navy Yard in June

Families can watch diving dogs, agility races and other canine competitions during American Kennel Club (AKC) Celebrates USA 250, a three-day event coming to the Philadelphia Navy Yard from June 5-7.

The event will take place at the Marine Parade Ground Field at the Navy Yard, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

One of the main attractions will be the AKC Diving Dogs Team Challenge, where dogs compete in high-flying jumping events featuring big splashes and fast-paced tournament action.

The event also will feature the AKC Agility Premier Cup and the AKC Agility Team Challenge, where dogs and handlers race through obstacle courses designed to test speed and teamwork.

Attendees can also meet and interact with different dog breeds during the Mini AKC Meet the Breeds experience, scheduled from noon to 2:30 p.m. on June 6 and June 7.

Additional activities will include a Kid’s Zone with games, photo opportunities and family-friendly activities. Food trucks also will be on site during the event.

More information about American Kennel Club Celebrates USA 250 is available online.

June 5-7,2026

Philadelphia Navy Yard

4747 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19112

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