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May 28, 2026

American Kennel Club dog diving and agility event is coming to The Navy Yard in June

Families can watch diving dogs, meet different breeds and enjoy games and activities during the three-day event June 5-7.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Dogs Competition
American Kennel Club - Navy Yard Event Provided Courtesy/©American Kennel Club

Families can watch diving dogs and agility competitions during American Kennel Club Celebrates USA 250 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in June.

Families can watch diving dogs, agility races and other canine competitions during American Kennel Club (AKC) Celebrates USA 250, a three-day event coming to the Philadelphia Navy Yard from June 5-7.

The event will take place at the Marine Parade Ground Field at the Navy Yard, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

One of the main attractions will be the AKC Diving Dogs Team Challenge, where dogs compete in high-flying jumping events featuring big splashes and fast-paced tournament action.

The event also will feature the AKC Agility Premier Cup and the AKC Agility Team Challenge, where dogs and handlers race through obstacle courses designed to test speed and teamwork.

Attendees can also meet and interact with different dog breeds during the Mini AKC Meet the Breeds experience, scheduled from noon to 2:30 p.m. on June 6 and June 7.

Additional activities will include a Kid’s Zone with games, photo opportunities and family-friendly activities. Food trucks also will be on site during the event.

More information about American Kennel Club Celebrates USA 250 is available online.

American Kennel Club Celebrates USA 250

June 5-7,2026
Philadelphia Navy Yard
4747 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19112

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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