June 17, 2020

Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
American Red Cross blood donations are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors also will receive a $5 Amazon gift through June 30.

Anyone who donates blood to the American Red Cross will have their donation tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

All blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested at the time of donation and again at a laboratory where blood samples undergo routine screening and infectious disease testing.

Antibodies are the result of the immune system's response to an infection. The presence of COVID-19 antibodies would indicate a donor was previously infected by the coronavirus – even if they didn't exhibit symptoms. But researchers have not yet determined whether antibodies provide immunity against future infection. 

The antibody test being used by the Red Cross has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

"As a humanitarian organization and member of the broader health community, the Red Cross has adapted our services to help meet the needs of this extraordinary time," Chris Hrouda, president of Red Biomedical Services said.

"We recognize that individuals and public health organizations desire more information about COVID-19, and as an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is fortunate to be able to help during this pandemic."

Donors can view their results by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or through the donor portal on the organization's website. Results should be available 7 to 10 days after the donation is made. The Red Cross emphasizes that a positive result does not confirm an active infection or immunity. 

"There's so much that's unknown and we don't know if these antibodies mean someone has immunity or not," Alana Mauger, communication manager for the American Red Cross Blood Services, told CBS 21"If we can identify people that have the antibodies, that is another piece of information that maybe we didn't have before."

Blood Donations are urgently needed, especially now that elective surgeries have resumed and the normally difficult summer months are almost here, Red Cross officials said. Anyone who gives blood through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. Some restrictions may apply. 

Many blood drives continue to be cancelled as businesses and community organizations restrict the number of people at their locations due to social distancing. Back in March, the Red Cross reported that more than 2,700 blood drives had been cancelled across the United States due to coronavirus fears.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter, which includes the Philadelphia region, needs to collect 600 pints of blood each day to meet hospital demand. Because blood is perishable, it can't be stockpiled.

To ensure safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, all staffers and donors must undergo a temperature check before they enter a blood drive. Everyone must wear a face mask. All donors are screened for illnesses. 

Social distancing is practiced throughout the donation process, including the refreshment areas. Donation tables are sanitized and all equipment is sterilized. Hand sanitizer is also available.

Appointments to donate blood can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling skills for Amazon's Alexa. Appointments also can be scheduled using the Red Cross Blood Donor app. 

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

