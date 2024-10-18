Radio host Andre Gardner laid off from 102.9 WMGK after 22 years

Longtime Philadelphia radio host Andre Gardner revealed Friday he has been laid off from 102.9 WMGK, ending his 22-year run with the classic rock station.

Gardner posted a statement on social media explaining that his position was eliminated due to budgetary issues at Beasley Media Group, whose seven stations in Philadelphia include 102.9 WMGK, 93.3 WMMR and 95.7 BEN FM.

"It has been a dream come true for me to be your afternoon host on MGK ... these many years," Gardner said. "The experiences and memories I've had, and the men and women I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with, has been an incredible honor, a great privilege, and a hell of a lot of fun."

Gardner said declining radio ad revenue, the switch to digital formats and other challenges have upended the radio industry over the last decade.

"This change has forced radio companies like Beasley, iHeart and Audacy to make some tough strategic decisions," Gardner said.

Gardner played fitting songs to mark the end of his long run, including Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" and David Bowie's "Changes."

During a career that spanned five decades, Gardner had radio jobs in Trenton, Dallas, Atlanta and New York. He also worked at several other Philly stations, including the former 94.1 WYSP. He became well-known for his syndicated Sunday show "Breakfast With The Beatles," which featured a mix of the band's hits, live performances and rarities. He ended the show in 2022, citing a wish to spend his time on other pursuits on and off the air.

Gardner said Friday he doesn't know what his next step will be and isn't sure what 102.9 WMGK's plans for the afternoon show will be moving forward.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank YOU for hanging with me and being on the other end of the speakers or earbuds," Gardner said. "I've loved every minute of it."