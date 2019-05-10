More Health:

May 10, 2019

Jefferson and Wills Eye center to focus on connections between neuroscience, vision care

The Annesley EyeBrain Center will focus on retina, optic nerve and brain disorders

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Neurology
eyeball pexels Tookapic/Pexels

Thomas Jefferson University and Wills Eye Hospital have joined forces to create the world’s first health center dedicated to exploring how the brain and eyes correspond in a search for groundbreaking treatments for diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.

Announced Thursday, the partnership with culminate in the William H. Annesley Jr., MD ’48 EyeBrain Center, where experts from both Philadelphia institutions will focus on exploring connections between retina, optic nerve and brain disorders, a Jefferson news release explained.

RELATED READ: MCT oil is a brain-boosting and weight loss-promoting extract

"At a time when far too many individuals are falling victim to debilitating, incurable disorders of the brain, the Annesley EyeBrain Center will be more than a destination for premier neuro-ophthalmologic research and care — it will serve as a powerful beacon of hope," said Dr. Stephen K. Klasko, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. 

One area of great importance that the researchers at the Annesley EyeBrain Center will be focusing on is the mitochondrial function in the retina, Jefferson said. This area of study will involve the use of Multi-Color Optical Coherence Tomography, a technology which can display mitochondrial issues before disease symptoms occur. 

The goal is that this will lead to a higher capacity for the diagnosis and treatment of difficult neurological diseases.

“As the first center exploring the connections between the retina and disorders of the brain, the Annesley EyeBrain Center will revolutionize ophthalmic and neurological care and establish a new frontier in neuro-ophthalmology,” said Dr. Julia A. Haller, the William Tasman, M.D. Endowed Chair and ophthalmologist-in-chief at Wills Eye Hospital, and professor and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. “And as a tribute to the remarkable life and career of Dr. Annesley, it will cement his legacy of excellence, preserving his values and reputation for generations to come. “

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Neurology Philadelphia Wills Eye Hospital Brain Jefferson Health Eyes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The biggest Sixers questions heading into Game 7 vs. Toronto Raptors
050919-SixersUnderdogs-USAToday

Real Estate

Philly to announce $10,000 assistance program for first-time homebuyers
Philly First Home

Eagles

My (mostly) useless, way-too-early Eagles 53-man roster projection
050819NateSudfeld

Crime

Larry Krasner: Philly is ‘very close’ to ending criminalization of all drug possession
Krasner drug possession arrests

Health News

Google data might be able to pinpoint where you got food poisoning
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Food & Drink

Philly restaurant's shrimp tacos named among top 75 in United States
Shrimp taco el vez

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved