Aramark workers declare strike at all three stadiums

Concessions workers at all three stadiums began striking Monday amidst negotiations with employer Aramark.

Cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, cleaners, retail and warehouse employees all took to the picket lines after more than six months of contract negotiations. Workers at Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center, represented by the Unite Here Local 247 union, are seeking better wages and healthcare benefits.

The strike comes after Mayor Cherelle Parker endorsed a new 76ers stadium on Market Street in Center City last week.



“Before we even talk about building a new arena, we need to make sure that stadium food service jobs are good jobs,” said Tiffani Davis, an Aramark concessions worker at Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Finacial Field. “Year-round work should come with year-round benefits like healthcare and family sustaining wages.”

Teamsters Joint Council 23, a union representing food and beverage truck drivers, also sanctioned the strike, meaning members can refuse deliveries to all three stadiums.

Although they often work at all three stadiums, employees' hours are counted separately by Aramark, meaning some don't qualify for full-time benefits even though they're working at least 40 hours in total each week. Aramark workers last held strikes in April at the Wells Fargo Center during the height of the 76ers season. At that time, Aramark hired temporary employees to replace the striking workers.

In an emailed statement, Aramark said that it had bargained in good faith with workers for over six months and that the union rejected its latest offer five weeks ago without making "substantive changes" to their asks. According to Aramark, its latest offer conceded to counting hours worked across three stadiums and removed an eligibility cap, meaning that employees working at least 28 hours per week across all three stadiums would have access to healthcare benefits.

"Going forward, we intend to continue to bargain in good faith for the benefit of all involved. It is our sincere hope that the union will do the same. In the meantime, we have contingency plans in place for any future strikes and will remain focused on delivering a high-quality guest and fan experience," Aramark said.

The strike could impact a number of events. The Phillies are scheduled to play a home game Monday night at Citizens Bank Park against the Chicago Cubs. Later this week, Charlie XCX is scheduled to play the Well Fargo Center, followed by a few Flyers pre-season games. A Temple University football game will take place Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, though the Eagles don't play there again until mid-October.

Workers asked supporters to boycott Ararmark by bringing their own food to the stadiums or tailgating before events. Food in clear plastic bags is allowed at Citizens Bank and Lincoln Financial, but beer and alcohol are prohibited. Outside food is not allowed at the Wells Fargo Center except for baby food and medically necessary items.