Two Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools to shutdown at end of academic year

Citing declining student enrollment and rapidly-increasing financial deficits, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be closing down two high schools at the end of the 2020-21 academic year; John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School in Philly and Bishop McDevitt High School in Wyncote, Montgomery County.

Both high schools are currently operating at 36% and 40% of enrollment capacity, and each number is expected to continue to decline, the Archdiocese said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The Archdiocese said that a continued decline in student enrollment would have prompted an extensive acceleration of tuition increases to cover school operating costs, thus preventing both institutions from offering an affordable and high-quality education without taking on significant financial losses.

The decision to close both high schools came about after the Archdiocese and Faith in the Future, which is responsible for operating Archdiocesan high schools across the five Southeastern Pennsylvania counties, conducted a sustainability study that was initiated this past summer to determine the overall health and well-being of each of the Archdiocese’s 17 high schools.

The study examined factors such as current and projected enrollment totals, student retention rates, regional demographic trends, capacity figures, and financial solvency.

The results of the strategic initiative were presented to the Archdiocese’s senior leadership, prompting Archbishop Nelson Pérez to accept the recommendation that both schools had to be closed.

“Today is one of great sadness,” Pérez said. “Catholic education is a precious gift that bears lifelong fruit to all those who receive it. The closure of any Catholic school is deeply painful, most especially for the students, teachers, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters so intimately connected to them. I know that today’s announcement will weigh heavily on every member of the Hallahan and McDevitt school communities. I share in that grief. Understanding that this moment is one of extreme difficulty, I pledge that we will provide every possible assistance during this transition and that the rich legacy of these schools will be upheld.”

“I have an obligation to ensure that each of our students is being provided with the best educational experience possible and that their teachers and coaches are provided with the resources to fulfill that mission. Given circumstances, those resources were depleting rapidly and could not be restored. My prayers are with all of you and my heartfelt gratitude goes out to our school families for choosing the gift of Catholic education as well as the faculty, administrators, and staff working each day to provide it.”

While the decision to shut down both high schools does not directly have to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Archdiocese said that the uncertainty surrounding the public health crisis accelerated the move.



Requests for tuition assistance across the school system are up 46 percent year over year, according to the Archdiocese, as families who have never previously received financial aid are now receiving support.

It has resulted in a significant strain on available financial aid resources across the Archdiocese, especially in schools that are heavily dependent upon tuition assistance.

While the remainder of the school year will continue as normal at both schools, the Archdiocese said that it will work to ensure that students can smoothly transition to other high schools in the educational system.

All schools within reasonable proximity of Hallahan and McDevitt will be able to accommodate additional students beginning next school year while still providing a high-quality Catholic education, the Archdiocese said.

The Archdiocese also said that it will do its best to transition teachers, staff, and administrators at both schools to other institutions within the educational system.