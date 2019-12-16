More News:

December 16, 2019

Army, Navy investigate possible white supremacist hand gestures at Philly football game

The incident involves students at the U.S. Military and U.S. Naval academies who appeared in the background during ESPN's 'College GameDay' live broadcast

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations White Supremacists
Trump Army Navy Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The annual Army-Navy game was held in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 14, 2019. Several students are under investigation for possibly flashing a white supremacist gesture during the pregame ceremony.

Saturday's Army-Navy game was a blowout for the Midshipmen, who cruised to a 31-7 victory over the Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field. But there is a shadow hanging over the game's pregame TV broadcast, which appears to have shown students flashing a hand gesture commonly associated with white supremacists, according to the Washington Post.

The incident under investigation involves two U.S. Military Academy cadets and a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman who were positioned behind ESPN's Rece Davis during the pregame ceremony shown on "College GameDay."

As seen in the video above, at least one cadet can be seen flashing a symbol that has become associated with "white power."

While the symbol is traditionally used to signal "okay" — and often after NBA players hit three-pointers — the Anti-Defamation League officially classified it as a hate symbol in September. When the gesture is flipped to position the circle downward, it is interpreted as a "W" and a "P" for white power.

Use of this symbol notably gained notoriety this past spring when former Philadelphia Phillie and current Chicago Cubs broadcaster Doug Glanville was targeted with the gesture by a fan. The Cubs organization investigated the incident and banned the fan for life.

The ADL notes on its website that the gesture is still frequently used in the traditional sense of "okay" and continues to urge caution before jumping to conclusions about intent.

U.S. Military Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams told the Post an investigating officer has been appointed to conduct an investigation into the incident in Philadelphia.

The incident comes just a week after West Point officials dropped the "GFBD" slogan – "God Forgives, Brothers Don't – from rally flags carried during Army football games because of the phrase's ties to white supremacist gangs.

The identities of the cadets and midshipman in Saturday's incident were not revealed. It's unclear what type of discipline they might face if the gestures are deemed to have been used with ill will.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations White Supremacists Philadelphia South Philly Lincoln Financial Field Military Navy Army-Navy Army

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Year in Review

2019's best animal stories: A kangaroo heist, a weeks-long emu chase, and more
Wawa crow robbery

Health News

CDC: At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season
Early flu season complications Pennsyvlania

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Celebrities

Are Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner getting back together?
kendall jenner ben simmons

Food & Drink

Oyster House offering shucking classes with Champagne
Oyster House offering shucking class

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved