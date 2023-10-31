More Events:

October 31, 2023

Sip hot cocktails by the fire at Assembly Rooftop Lounge's winter pop-up bar

The ski lodge-themed nightspot will be open daily from Thursday, Nov. 9 through the end of February

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
At Assembly Rooftop Lounge's winter pop-up bar, guests can enjoy seasonal foods and drinks against a backdrop of ski lodge-themed decor.

There's no need to trek to the Poconos to achieve ski lodge vibes this season.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is bringing back its Alpine Heights winter pop-up bar, which features hot cocktails, warm comfort food and themed decor. It runs from Thursday, Nov. 9 through Tuesday, Feb. 29.

For the second year, Assembly is transforming its summertime oyster bar into a pizza bar, serving up freshly baked flatbreads. Also on the menu are charcuterie boards, dark chocolate fondue, "Bavarian" smash burgers and salmon cakes. 

The drink menu includes seasonal cocktails like the "Solstice Spritz" —  made with vodka, Aperol and sparkling wine — and the "Evergreen Elixir" —  crafted with mezcal, gin, matcha and egg whites. There are also hot libations like the "Liquid Love," made with peanut butter whiskey and hot chocolate.

While enjoying Assembly's wintry food and drinks, stay warm on the chilly rooftop with blankets, fire pits and heaters.

Assembly is located on the ninth floor of the Logan Hotel. The rooftop is open for walk-ins based on availability, but reservations can be made online. There is a $10 cover charge on all reservations. Parties of seven or more people can reserve one of Assembly's pods at a $200 food and beverage minimum per hour. 

Alpine Heights will be open daily Sundays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. until midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Happy hour specials will be offered Sundays through Thursdays from 4-5 p.m.

Alpine Heights at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Nov. 9 to Feb. 29
Hours vary | $10 cover
Ninth floor of The Logan Hotel
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

