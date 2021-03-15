AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine facing safety concerns as potential FDA decision nears

Germany, Italy and France became the latest countries to temporarily halt the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, citing concerns about blood clots on Monday.

Ireland and the Netherlands also paused its use over the weekend, joining a list that includes Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Thailand and Bulgaria.

The cause of concern are reports of younger people developing a bluish-colored rash — a sign of reduced blood platelet counts — and bleeding under the skin after receiving the vaccine.