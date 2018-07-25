How to get your little one to nap and sleep through the night

One of the topics I am often asked about is how to get your kids to sleep. Our children’s sleep is not only important to them because it is crucial to their overall health, growth and development but also paramount for us parents. If your child is not sleeping well, neither are you. Adults need sleep as much as our babies do and when our kids are not getting enough, everyone suffers.

My son is a great sleeper. By six months old , after a few setbacks and revised strategies, copious research and expert advice, Killian was napping twice a day and sleeping 11 to 12 hours straight through the night. At 21 months old, he now naps once a day for about three hours and continues to sleep around 11 hours without waking at night. I often wonder about nature vs. nurture. Does Killian’s chill personality contribute to his restful sleep? Probably. But I also know that my husband and I have something to do with it, too.

When I am asked by parents whose children are fighting nap time or waking frequently through the night how I got Killian sleep consistently and easily, I share the tactics that have worked for my son. All of our children are beautifully unique, but each child can sleep just as well as mine does. As a first-time Mama, I know I am no expert but I have sought the advice and guidance of those who are, including my parents and Killian’s pediatrician. These resources have helped to guide the sleep strategies for my son that may also work for your children.

NEWBORN

Newborns require a lot of sleep, about 16 to 18 hours a day. By a month old, Killian was napping frequently throughout the day and sleeping 6 straight hours at night between feedings. I would put him down at 10 p.m. when my husband and I would go to bed, he would wake around 4 a.m. for a feeding and then around 7 a.m. to get up for the day.