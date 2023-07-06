Check out these adorable summer baby parades happening down the shore

The Jersey Shore is home to many unique traditions, but perhaps the cutest of all are the longstanding annual baby parades.

Here's what to know about the Wildwoods Baby Parade on July 26, the Cape May Baby Parade on July 28 and the Ocean City Baby Parade on August 10:



The Wildwoods

The Wildwoods is hosting two baby-centric events this month: the Baby Waddle Contest and the Baby Parade.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Baby Waddle Contest will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on the grassy circle in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center (4501 Boardwalk). The race, which takes place in a colorful 45-foot circle, welcomes speedy babies 15 months and younger for "The Crawl," as well as toddlers 24 months and younger for "The Waddle." Registration is free and begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event.

Provided Image/Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement Development Authority The Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest, a race for babies and toddlers, will be held on Tuesday, July 25, in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center.

On Wednesday, July 26, Wildwood Civic Club is hosting the 113th Wildwoods Baby Parade, which kicks off from the Convention Center at 6 p.m. and travels 10 blocks along the boardwalk to Cedar Avenue, where awards in various categories will be presented. Participation is free and open to all kids under 12. Pre-registration is encouraged online. The Sightseer Tram Cars will act as grand marshals in this year's parade, in honor of their 75th anniversary of operation.

Cape May

Cape May will host its 90th annual Baby Parade on Friday, July 28, beginning at 11 a.m. at Congress Street and Beach Avenue. The adorable procession of kids 12 and younger will head on Beach Avenue and conclude at Cape May Convention Hall, where an awards ceremony will be held. Unique award categories include Beach Baby, Decorated Baby Carriage and Walking in a Superhero Outfit. Registration is free and can be done by calling the Office of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565, emailing krattigan@capemaycity.com or registering in person at Cape May Convention Hall (714 Beach Ave.).

Ocean City

On Thursday, Aug. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ocean City will host its 113th Baby Parade. Ocean City's iteration of the event, among the oldest in the country, travels from 6th Street down to 12th Street on the boardwalk with floats, musical acts, special guests and cute costumes. Awards will be given in various age group divisions.