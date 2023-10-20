Rapper Bad Bunny to perform at the Wells Fargo Center in April

Bad Bunny is bringing his highly anticipated North American tour to Philadelphia next spring.

The "Most Wanted Tour" will stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, April 19. In an effort to block bots and ticket resellers, Bad Bunny is asking fans to register for the chance to purchase tickets. Fans have through Sunday to do so.

MORE EVENTS: Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Wells Fargo Center next summer

Once the registration closes, some fans will be randomly selected to receive a code granting access to the ticket sales on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was the top touring artist of 2022. This year, he limited his live performances to the Coachella Festival and the Grammy Awards.

LiveNation describes his upcoming tour as "a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star's trap roots."

Bad Bunny's trap roots can be heard on his fifth studio album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," released earlier this month. The album — whose name translates to "Nobody Knows What Is Going to Happen Tomorrow" — became the most-streamed album in a single day this year on Spotify. Its lead track, "MONACO" hit No. 1 in 16 countries.

The new album follows up on last year’s "Un Verano Sin Ti," which spent 13 weeks atop of the Billboard 200 albums chart. Bad Bunny has been the most-streamed artist on Spotify for the last three years.

This weekend, the three-time Grammy winner is taking on double duty at "Saturday Night Live," where he will host and perform.

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Friday, April 198 p.m.Wells Fargo Center