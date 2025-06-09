Ballers, a pickleball and golf complex, to open in former electric company hub in Fishtown in July

A "social" sports complex offering pickleball and golf will open inside a former power station in Fishtown next month.

The facility will be the flagship location for Ballers, a chain pledging to bring country club sports to cities. While the Philadelphia venue is its first, Ballers plans to open its second spot in Boston in August and a third in Miami in early 2026. It is the brainchild of Good City Studio, which also launched Fitler Club and Vero Capital.

Ballers will take over the 55,000-square-foot Turbine Hall space at the Battery at 1325 N. Beach St. in July. A one-time hub for Philadelphia Electric Company (now PECO), the massive facility will house six pickleball courts, four Golfzon simulators, three padel courts, two squash courts, a multi-purpose 95-foot-long turf and a contoured putting green with real sand bunkers. There will also be a gym with Peloton bikes, rowing machines, weights and other equipment.

“Having played tennis in college, racquet sports have always been a passion of mine," David Gutstadt, the co-founder and CEO of Ballers, said in a statement. "So when we saw the opportunity to marry the powerful trend and innovations in urban social sports including pickleball, padel and golf with our unique expertise in design and community-building, we went all in on Ballers."

The venture — which has attracted high-profile investors like Andre Agassi, Sloane Stephens and David Blitzer — tested the waters with an outdoor pop-up at the Battery last summer.

"The incredible response to our Philadelphia pop-up last year showed us that people are craving this connection through sports, and we’re excited to show that when paired with unparalleled hospitality, athletics can go beyond just leagues, lessons or court time," Gutstadt continued.

The social aspect of Ballers extends beyond its emphasis on racquet sports, which have seen a recent spike in popularity. Mitch Prensky, the chef behind the former South Street restaurant Supper, will run a sports bar and grill on the ground floor. The restaurant, along with an additional bar on the second level, will host various events including live music and athlete meet-and-greets. The courts and fields can also convert into party spaces.

While anyone can attend these gatherings or book court time at Ballers, only members can access the gym, lockers and recovery suite, which features massage chairs, cold plunges and sauna. Pricing starts at $99 per month. More expensive tiers offer perks like guest passes, parking and discounts on lessons, meals and retail.

