Here's your chance to experience Barry's Bootcamp before it opens

November 06, 2019
Barry's Bootcamp is opening in Rittenhouse this November, but before it does, you can get a sneak peek of what to expect during two pop-up events.
The first is coming up on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Saxbys headquarters in Center City.
A Barry's Bootcamp instructor will lead the class through a HIIT workout. After, attendees will be treated to bites and Barry's Rosé. The 45-minute workout will begin at 11 a.m.
Then on Tuesday, Nov. 12, there will be another opportunity to experience Barry's full-body workouts. This time, the class will take place at Bok in South Philly. The hour-long workout will begin at 5:30 p.m. Following the session, participants can head to Irwin's within the building for happy hour with bites and Barry's Rosé.
Since space is limited, you'll only be able to sign up for one of the events. Barry's will provide all equipment needed for the floor workouts (no treadmills at the pop-ups).
Sunday, Nov. 10
11 a.m. | Free
Saxbys HQ
2300 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tuesday, Nov. 12
5:30 p.m. | Free
Bok
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
