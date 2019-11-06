Here's your chance to experience Barry's Bootcamp before it opens

Barry's Bootcamp is opening in Rittenhouse this November, but before it does, you can get a sneak peek of what to expect during two pop-up events.

The first is coming up on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Saxbys headquarters in Center City.

A Barry's Bootcamp instructor will lead the class through a HIIT workout. After, attendees will be treated to bites and Barry's Rosé. The 45-minute workout will begin at 11 a.m.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 12, there will be another opportunity to experience Barry's full-body workouts. This time, the class will take place at Bok in South Philly. The hour-long workout will begin at 5:30 p.m. Following the session, participants can head to Irwin's within the building for happy hour with bites and Barry's Rosé.

Since space is limited, you'll only be able to sign up for one of the events. Barry's will provide all equipment needed for the floor workouts (no treadmills at the pop-ups).

Sunday, Nov. 10

11 a.m. | Free

Saxbys HQ

2300 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tuesday, Nov. 12

5:30 p.m. | Free

Bok

800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.