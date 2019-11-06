More Events:

November 06, 2019

Here's your chance to experience Barry's Bootcamp before it opens

There's a pop-up event on Sunday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 12

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workouts
Barry's Bootcamp Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Barry's Bootcamp is known for its red-colored studios and HIIT workouts. Before the Rittenhouse location opens, you can get a sneak peek of what the experience is like.

Barry's Bootcamp is opening in Rittenhouse this November, but before it does, you can get a sneak peek of what to expect during two pop-up events.

The first is coming up on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Saxbys headquarters in Center City.

RELATED: Sample three fitness classes for $35 in Chestnut Hill

A Barry's Bootcamp instructor will lead the class through a HIIT workout. After, attendees will be treated to bites and Barry's Rosé. The 45-minute workout will begin at 11 a.m.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 12, there will be another opportunity to experience Barry's full-body workouts. This time, the class will take place at Bok in South Philly. The hour-long workout will begin at 5:30 p.m. Following the session, participants can head to Irwin's within the building for happy hour with bites and Barry's Rosé.

Since space is limited, you'll only be able to sign up for one of the events. Barry's will provide all equipment needed for the floor workouts (no treadmills at the pop-ups).

Barry's + Saxbys

Sunday, Nov. 10
11 a.m. | Free
Saxbys HQ
2300 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Barry's + Bok

Tuesday, Nov. 12
5:30 p.m. | Free
Bok
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Workouts Philadelphia Saxbys

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Election 2019

Jim Kenney wins re-election bid as Philadelphia mayor
Jim Kenney wins re-election as Philly Mayor

Children's Health

More research shows benefits of bariatric surgery for obese teens with type 2 diabetes
Bariatric diabetes

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Jet Wine Bar selling wines that pair perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner wines available at Jet Wine Bar

Arts & Culture

College students can visit Barnes Foundation for free on Friday
Barnes Foundation

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved