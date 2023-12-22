Bart's Bagels to open South Philly shop next year

Bart's Bagels, which has served kettle-boiled bagels and smoked meats from West Philly since 2020, is set to open its second location next year in South Philly.

The new shop will be at 10th and Catharine streets in Bella Vista, right across from the Italian restaurant Dante and Luigi's. It will offer the same menu as the original Bart's Bagels, at 3945 Lancaster Ave.

The West Philly location opened two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. West Philly denizens quickly fell for its freshly made bagels, smoked fish sandwiches and coffee. Co-owner Brett Frankel said talks for a second location began in mid-2022, and that Bart's zeroed in on South Philly last summer. He praised the new shop's proximity to the Italian Market and Queen Village.

Construction on the new store will begin in January, Frankel said. The shop is expected to include windows that allow customers to view the baking process – just like the West Philly shop has.

There is no targeted opening date, but he said the hope is that the new location will open in the late spring or early summer.