More Health:

July 01, 2021

Can financial incentives motivate people to adopt healthy lifestyles? Possibly

For some, a reduction in health care costs might spur behavioral changes. Others find their motivation elsewhere

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 50-Plus Men
Healthy Behaviors Incentives Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Financial incentives, like a reduction in health plan costs, may help spur some people to exercise more frequently, a habit that carries short-term and long-term benefits.

They say that money talks, but does it motivate?

Finding the inspiration to live healthy can seem like an endless search. Readers of my articles will know that I'm squarely in the intrinsic motivation camp. That's the belief that the strongest and most sustainable incentives reside within our emotional relationships, the people and activities that mean the most.

However, there are other camps. One that gets a lot of attention is behavioral economics. Proponents say that financial incentives can be leveraged to overcome poor habits and spur healthy practices. It's the rationale behind the gym membership payments offered by health insurers and employers. It's their bet that the workouts will improve your health and ultimately save them money on the cost of your care. The ultimate goal is that you permanently adopt the healthy behaviors and everybody wins.

But does it work?

Unlike classic economics, which relies on rational decisions influenced by an individual's economic interests, behavioral economics incorporates psychology to explain the contradictory behavior we witness every day. Under traditional economic theory, an individual would understand the financial consequences of unhealthy behavior and intuitively conjure up the discipline to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The real-life experience proves otherwise. As described by Thomas Rice, a health policy professor at UCLA, behavioral economics acknowledges that people often do not act rationally in the economic sense, make myopic decisions based on inadequate understanding of alternatives, and do not necessarily learn from their mistakes. As a result, people grapple with self-control, putting far too much value in present enjoyments versus future wellbeing.

In practical terms, people will repeatedly eat the donut, remain inactive and ignore the long-term consequences of their actions. The research proves this point.

Ignoring the economics

There is a distinct economic incentive to living healthy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that a sustained 10% weight loss will reduce an overweight person's lifetime medical costs by $2,200 to $5,300 by lowering costs associated with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and high cholesterol.

Research cited by Rutgers University shows that inactivity has been estimated to cost $670 to $1,125 per person per year. Further, people in poor health often die at a relatively young age and spend thousands of dollars on prescription drugs and health care costs. That's money that could otherwise have been invested. And many don't live long enough to collect the pension and Social Security benefits that they spent their lifetimes contributing to. 

Finally, according to the American Heart Association, moderate to vigorous physical activity of at least 30 minutes, five days a week, is associated with significantly lower health care spending and resource utilization among people with and without established cardiovascular disease.

Money talks

The effectiveness and long-term sustainability of behavioral change when incentives are targeted at the more challenging behaviors, such as smoking and obesity, is less well known, according to BMC Public Health. But financial incentives are increasingly seen as an important vehicle to prompt behavioral changes that can lead to healthier lifestyles.

Incentives can take a number of forms, including cash or vouchers that can be exchanged for desirable items. The apparent enthusiasm for using incentives to influence health behaviors has come about as the full economic and social costs of unhealthy behaviors have become apparent, and with the finding that health behaviors can be significantly affected by the structure of economic incentives that individuals face.

Research conducted by the Mayo Clinic showed that weight-loss study participants who received financial incentives were more likely to stick with a weight loss program and lost more weight than participants who received no incentives. According to Dr. Steven Driver, the study's lead author, sustained weight loss can be achieved by financial incentives which can improve results, compliance and adherence.

When Harvard Medical School examined whether financial incentives can help change unhealthy behavior after common sense and medical advice have failed, they cited studies on smoking and obesity that supported their response as a qualified yes.

Using incentives to increase motivation

Uri Gneezy is a behavioral economics professor at the University of California, San Diego. As he outlined in the Guide to Behavioral Economics, incentives can help by increasing or decreasing the motivation to take up a certain activity, by changing the cost or benefit of the activity. Gneezy pinpointed the core factor targeted by behavioral economics. The health consequences of unhealthy behaviors are in the distant future, but cold, hard cash can be given in the present. The goal is to change perceived value using incentives and motivate people to change a behavior they already know they should change, and do so with a limited budget.

Gneezy offered four ways that economic incentives can impact behavior: the creation of new habits, breaking old habits, providing upfront incentives and removing barriers.

Finding your incentives

Psychologists will continue to debate the best path to behavior change that lasts, particularly as it pertains to your health. The conversation is probably best framed not as a choice between approaches, but rather what will might work best for you, or how the theories can work together. Advocates of behavioral economics recognize the risks of sustaining adopted practices when the incentives cease. Backers of intrinsic motivation acknowledge that individuals can internalize new behaviors even if they were financially jump-started.

A reduction in your health plan costs may be just the thing to get you to stop smoking or join a gym. In the process, you may recognize that kicking the habit can have both short-term and long-term economic benefits — benefits that may accrue to your family as well.

If you don't have access to incentives from an employer or your insurer, there is still a strong argument that a healthy lifestyle can reduce your out-of-pocket medical costs. Cutting fast food, reducing alcohol intake and limiting red meat are just a few of the practical steps that also can drop expenses. No matter where you find your motivation, its important to know that there is more than one way to conquer your challenges.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.

Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Men's Health 50-Plus Men Philadelphia Fitness Healthy Eating Behavioral Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Mailbag: Could the Sixers fire Doc Rivers? Should they worry about signing Embiid's supermax deal?
Rivers-Embiid_062821_usat

Education

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Healthy Eating

Trying to reduce sugar from your diet? These foods contain more than you might realize
Hidden sugar in food

Courts

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction thrown out by Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Cosby Conviction Vacated

Arts & Culture

Annenberg Center changes name, announces first indoor live shows since the pandemic
Annenberg Center Name Change

Food & Drink

Franklin Fountain opening outpost in Delaware County
Franklin Fountain in Delaware County

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved