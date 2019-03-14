More News:

March 14, 2019

Beto O'Rourke joins race for 2020 Democratic nomination for president

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics 2020 Election
beto o'rourke Xinhua/SIPA USA

Former U.S. Rep from Texas Beto O'Rourke is the latest politician to declare his candidacy in the 2020 presidential election.

Beto O'Rourke is the latest politician to run for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The public profile of the former U.S. representative from Texas skyrocketed during his midterm-election bid for the U.S. Senate, thanks to some high-profile endorsements and record-breaking fundraising.

O'Rourke, 46, ran against Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat in 2018, managing to out-fundraise Cruz without accepting PAC money for campaign funds, raising a total $80 million, and even securing an endorsement from Beyoncé.

Though his candidacy is credited with raising voter turnout in the state, especially in heavily Hispanic areas bordering Mexico, O'Rourke lost to Cruz by 2.7 percentage points – an unprecedented moment in a historically red state where Republican senator nominees often win by upward of 20 percentage points.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, O'Rourke had gained national attention again when President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in El Paso to garner support for his border wall last month. At a counter-march that same day, O'Rourke made closing statements, saying, "We know that walls do not save lives. Walls end lives.”

Shortly after the event, O'Rouke released a 10-point immigration reform plan which included legalizing the status of undocumented immigrants and guaranteeing safety for women fleeing abusive relationships.

O'Rouke announced his presidential bid on Twitter on Thursday morning.

"This is a defining moment of truth for this country, and for every single one of us," he said in this announcement.

"This moment of peril produces, perhaps, the greatest moment of promise for this country and for everyone inside of it."

Other Democrats who already have declared their candidacies include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among many others. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who sat out of the 2016 race, is reportedly still considering it.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics 2020 Election Philadelphia Democrats Beto O'Rourke Texas Ted Cruz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Travel

Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Movies

City Hall’s William Penn statue gets obliterated in new ‘Shazam!’ trailer
Shazam William Penn Statue

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Festivals

The Women's Film Festival is back for fifth year with exciting lineup
2019 Women's Film Festival image for This Changes Everything film

Alternative Medicine

Experts think we should drop the 'antibacterial' outlook on life
antibacterial hand washing pexels

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved