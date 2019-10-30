More Health:

October 30, 2019

Blood test can help predict prognosis for some brain cancer patients, Penn researchers say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Cancer
Penn Medicine glioblastoma blood test Drew Hays/Unsplash

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered that a certain kind of blood test may be able to predict prognosis for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma.

A special kind of blood test may help doctors understand the outcome for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma — the type of brain cancer the took the lives of Sen. John McCain and Joe Biden's son, Beau. 

Liquid biopsies – blood tests used to identify biomarkers, called cell-free DNA, that are released by cancerous cells – could reveal how quickly a patient progresses with glioblastoma, a rare and deadly form of brain cancer. The study was conducted by University of Pennsylvania researchers in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.

The scientists at Penn found patients with higher concentrations of cell-free DNA had shorter periods of survival without disease progression. They also found that while both liquid biopsies and tumor biopsies were able to detect mutations, the mutations they detected were different. 

The scientists examined 42 patients that were newly diagnosed with glioblastoma. Liquid biopsies were taken at the time of diagnosis, before surgery, and at regular intervals during treatment. Twenty-eight patients that had lower concentrations of cell-free DNA before surgery had nearly double their period of survival without disease progression, an average of 9.5 months, compared to the 14 patients who had higher concentrations with only an average of 4.9 months. 

Researchers also analyzed liquid biopsies from 20 patients and found the blood test detected at least one mutation in 11 of the patients that was different from what was detected in the patient's tumor biopsy. 

Researchers note that this is an important finding for the treatment with glioblastoma, as the tumors are heterogenous. This means different parts of the tumor contain different genetic mutations, which makes it difficult to treat.

This progressive form of cancer affects 11,000 people every year. On average, patients diagnosed with glioblastoma survive 11-15 months with treatment. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Cancer Philadelphia Brain Cancer

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Business

Philadelphia Soul, five other Arena Football League teams reportedly suspend local operations
Philadelphia Soul suspend operations

Opioids

Philadelphia saved billions of dollars with syringe exchange programs, study says
Syringe needle exchanges Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bears: Five matchups to watch
103019MitchellTrubisky

Entertainment

Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs
1029_kate winslet

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved