More News:

August 25, 2026

Body of Delran woman who rescued girl from drowning has been recovered off a beach at Amico Island Park

Priscila Alvares Pereira Dos Santos, 33, disappeared after jumping into the Delaware River to save the child on Monday evening.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drowning
Delran Body Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The body of a woman who saved a young girl from drowning was found off the coast of Amico Island Park in Burlington County.

The body of a Delran woman who went missing after rescuing a child from drowning was recovered about 20 feet off a beach at Amico Island Park in Burlington County, police said Tuesday.

Priscilla Alvares Pereira Dos Santos, 33, saw a young girl struggling in the Delaware River at around 4 p.m. Monday and entered the water to help, officials said. After Santos was able to push the girl to shore, allowing other bystanders to pull her to land, she submerged underwater and did not resurface.

MOREScammers are skimming EBT cards in Bristol and across the U.S. Here's how to spot a device

The Delran Township Police Department conducted a search with over a dozen neighboring emergency and law enforcement agencies through Monday evening and resumed the search Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m. with drones to survey the area.

Her body was recovered at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Amico Island Park was closed to visitors Tuesday while police continued to investigate the incident.

The circumstances involving Santos' death do not appear to be suspicious, officials said. 

A GoFundMe page was established to support Santos' family. She is survived by her husband, Alex, and their two young children, according to the page. Tuesday would have been her 34th birthday.

"For everyone who knew Priscila, what happened is heartbreaking — but her instinct to help someone else was completely consistent with the woman she was," the GoFundMe page says. "... Friends remember Priscila as joyful, strong, generous and always willing to help someone with her words, her time or her actions."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drowning New Jersey Rescue Police Burlington County Search Medical Examiner Delaware River

Featured

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

NJ's canoe and kayak wows
Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone

Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren to talk about his career and new memoir at Temple

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Amazon plans to start deploying drones for deliveries in South Jersey

Amazon drone deliveries

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Men's Health

Sal Paolantonio prides himself on living healthy, and offers a playbook for other men to follow

Sal Paolantonio Sirianni

History

Museum of the Philadelphian delves into our love of booing and attempts to explain 'why we act like this'

Museum of the Philadelphian

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved