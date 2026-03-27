More Health:

March 27, 2026

Boil water advisory in effect in parts of Delco due to potential for contamination

A water main break near an active construction site has increased the risk of drinking water containing disease-causing organisms in several communities, the Chester Water Authority says.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Water
Boil Water Advisory Delco Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A boil water advisory was issued for Upper Chichester, Lower Chichester, Marcus Hook and Twin Oaks due to a water main break that may lead to contaminated water.

Several Delaware County communities are being advised to boil their water due to the potential for contamination caused by a water main break Thursday afternoon. 

People in Upper Chichester, Lower Chichester, Marcus Hook and Twin Oaks should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least minute before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking and personal hygiene, the Chester Water Authority said in an advisory issued Thursday evening. 

MOREPa. Supreme Court rules mandatory life sentences for second-degree murder are unconstitutional

There is an increased chance that the water contains disease-causing organisms, officials said. That's because the main break caused a drop in water pressure in an active construction site along Route 322, near Cherry Tree Road, in Upper Chichester, allowing the potential for the water to become contaminated via back flow. Partial service is expected to return by the end of Friday, but the issue may take 48 hours to fully resolve.  

Two water filling stations are available to people under the advisory. They are located at the Upper Chichester Township Municipal Building, 8500 Furey Road in Upper Chichester, and the Marcus Hook Borough Administrative Office building at 1111 Market St. in Marcus Hook. People should bring their own containers. 

The cause of the main break is being reviewed by specialty contractors, and contamination has not been confirmed in the affected areas, water authority officials said.

While the advisory is in effect, customers may experience low to no water pressure.

"CWA understands the disruption the water main break has caused for our customers and the community," Executive Manager Darryl Jenkins said in a statement. "Our crews and partners are working tirelessly to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation as we restore service."

Chichester School District closed its schools and offices Friday in response to the alert, saying the requirement makes it "impossible" to serve students breakfast or lunch in a safe manner.

The water authority said it collaborated with the Delaware County Emergency Management Division to ensure first responder service is not be impacted. The county did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More information can be found by calling the CWA's Customer Service Department at (610) 876-8181 or (800) 793-2323.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Water Delaware County Drinking Water Marcus Hook Upper Chichester

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025
Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment

Just In

Must Read

Philadelphia 250

How to host a semiquincentennial-themed block party

Block Party Mayor Parker

Parties

Jane Austen-inspired garden party coming to Parkway Central Library rooftop terrace

Free Library.- Jane Austen Party

Wellness

Vivid dreams may help sleep feel more restorative, study finds

Sleep Quality Dreams

Shopping

Check out what's up for grabs at the DoubleTree liquidation sale

DoubleTree liquidation sale

Adult Health

Temple Health sets transplant record

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved