Boo at the Zoo returns for three weekends of Halloween fun

Boo at the Zoo returns to the Philadelphia Zoo for three weekends of family-friendly activities. Guests can visit on Saturdays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25; Sundays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26; and an added date on Monday, Oct. 13. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with a sensory-friendly morning on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The event invites children to wear costumes, bring a bag and trick-or-treat throughout the grounds. Visitors can stop by exhibits to see animals interact with pumpkins and other Halloween-themed enrichment. Seasonal decorations, photo spots and fall-themed snacks will be available.

Activities include children’s programming, seasonal offerings and dedicated areas for photos. Costumes with toy weapons or adult masks are not allowed.

The sensory-friendly session offers smaller crowds, lower music and maps marking quiet areas.

Admission to Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo entry and membership.

Saturdays: Oct. 11, 18 and 25

Sundays: Oct. 12, 19 and 26

Monday: Oct. 13

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Included with general admission or membership.

GA tickets start at $34 on these dates.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.







