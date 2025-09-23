More Events:

September 23, 2025

Boo at the Zoo returns for three weekends of Halloween fun

Families can trick-or-treat, see animals with pumpkin treats and enjoy seasonal décor at the Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo - Boo at hte Zoo 2025 Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Boo at the Zoo returns to the Philadelphia Zoo for three weekends of family-friendly activities. Guests can visit on Saturdays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25; Sundays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26; and an added date on Monday, Oct. 13. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with a sensory-friendly morning on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The event invites children to wear costumes, bring a bag and trick-or-treat throughout the grounds. Visitors can stop by exhibits to see animals interact with pumpkins and other Halloween-themed enrichment. Seasonal decorations, photo spots and fall-themed snacks will be available.

Activities include children’s programming, seasonal offerings and dedicated areas for photos. Costumes with toy weapons or adult masks are not allowed.

The sensory-friendly session offers smaller crowds, lower music and maps marking quiet areas.

Admission to Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo entry and membership.

Boo at the Zoo

Saturdays: Oct. 11, 18 and 25
Sundays: Oct. 12, 19 and 26
Monday: Oct. 13
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Included with general admission or membership.
GA tickets start at $34 on these dates.

