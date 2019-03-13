More Health:

March 13, 2019

Experts think we should drop the 'antibacterial' outlook on life

Our immune systems might just get stronger

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Immune System
antibacterial hand washing pexels Burst/Pexels

“I tell people, when they drop food on the floor, please pick it up and eat it,” said Dr. Meg Lemon, a dermatologist in Denver who treats people with allergies and autoimmune disorders, to the New York Times

This statement — as gasp-inducing as it may be — represents an evolving outlook on the human immune system. Leading physicians and immunologists are reconsidering the overly-concerned-with-antiseptic ways in which we interact with our environment.

The thing is, our immune system evolved to work by interacting with the world around us. But current practices lead experts to believe that our immune systems need a job.

RELATED READ: This is when spring allergy season is expected to hit

Rather than eat food off the floor, humans eventually learned the benefits of washing our hands, sweeping our floors, cooking our food and avoiding some “risky” foods altogether, Men’s Health explains. But this hygienic vigilance removed the regular interaction our immune system had with friendly bacteria and parasites that helped to teach and hone it — training it to be more resilient. 

A highly influential 1989 paper published in BMJ, titled “Hay Fever, Hygiene, and Household Size,” in which researchers found a “most striking” association between the likelihood that a child would get hay fever (which is really just allergies) and the number of his or her siblings. The more siblings the child had, the less likely it was that he or she would get the allergy. Not just that, but the children least likely to get allergies were ones who had older siblings.

Researchers hypothesized that “allergic diseases were prevented by infection in early childhood, transmitted by unhygienic contact with older siblings, or acquired prenatally from a mother infected by contact with her older children, the Times explains.

However, as time has progressed, families have become smaller as people have fewer children and Western societies are increasingly focused on keeping their homes, bodies, food, water and milk clean and sterilized, Daily Mail reports.

At the same time, the prevalence of allergies has risen. In the U.S. in 2011 there were 50 percent more children with food allergies than in 1997. In that same time frame, there was a 69 per cent increase in skin allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And now, of course, there's a good chunk of Americans who think they have a food allergy — but actually don't. 

Of course, advances in hygiene have been extremely beneficial for society, improved the health and lives of modern people and greatly reduced the amount of public health concerns people are exposed to.

But the Times suggests the immune system could still benefit from training to make it better at fighting infection – and picking your nose or eating dirty food could be a way to do that.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Immune System United States Bacteria Allergies Germs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Performances

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved