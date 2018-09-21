More Culture:

September 21, 2018

Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend

By Virginia Streva
Nauti Mermaid in Old City will be serving bottomless crabs and booze for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

What could possibly be better than bottomless mimosas? Probably bottomless Chesapeake Bay crabs. Nauti Mermaid, which opened this summer, is introducing weekend brunch this Saturday, Sept. 22, and it is kind of a lot to take in. You may need to sit down for this one. 

RELATED READS: Crab house Nauti Mermaid opening in Old City

For $33.95 a person, brunch is served with steamed Maryland-style crabs, corn on the cob, Southern Maryland potato salad and coleslaw. If that wasn't enough, you can get bottomless booze for $20 a person. (And yes, I said "booze," not just mimosas.) This crabby restaurant has four different kinds of mimosas, including orange, grapefruit, cranberry, and even pineapple. Part of this deal includes Bloody Marys, seasonal housemade sangria, and "Nauti Orange Crushes," which are basically adult orange crushes with vodka and orange liqueur. 

Also, you know those gigantic Bloody Mary’s that are practically a meal? Well, pull out your phone and get a seat with good lighting, because you're about to get all the Instagram likes. The "Nauti Mary" is their signature Bloody Mary premiering this weekend. With two shots of vodka, a special house tomato blend, a whole steamed Chesapeake blue crab, jumbo shrimp, and oysters, it's going to be quite the drink. It’s even accessorized with an Old Bay rim, stuffed olives, lemon and celery.

Other brunch entrees include crab benedict for $16, monkey bread French toast for $15, pork belly bowl for $16, and a filling southern-style shrimp and grits for $18 which features fried oysters, andouille sausage, and a poached egg. 

Brunch will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Nauti Mermaid is located in Old City at 110 Chestnut St.

