June 23, 2025

In new PBS documentary on caregiving, Bradley Cooper reflects on his final days with his father

The film on the harsh realities of looking after the terminally ill and the challenges facing families and the industry premieres Tuesday.

Bradley Cooper is the executive producer of a new documentary following caregivers around the United States. His involvement in the film was inspired by his experience with his late father.

A documentary highlighting the unsung work of caregivers around the United States will premiere Tuesday on PBS. 

"Caregiving," which has Bradley Cooper as an executive producer, follows the harsh realities of looking after the terminally sick and the challenges facing families and the industry — from high demand to an aging population to the low pay for the work. The Montgomery County native's involvement in the documentary was inspired by his own experiences toward the end of his father's life. 

"Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer," Cooper said in the documentary's opening scene. 

In 2010, Cooper took a hiatus from his acting career to help his father, Charles, with his battle with lung cancer. He reflected on his relationship with his father and the emotional weight of witnessing their dynamic change so drastically. 

"I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear a suit and tie," Cooper said. "To go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing." 

Charles died in January 2011, and the documentary shares a glimpse of how they spent some of their final days together in their hometown. 

"We went around Philadelphia, went to a Phillies game and sat in the dugout. ... That was a really lovely thing to be able to do," Cooper says. "The only good thing about someone who has an illness that is terminal is that you really can try to enjoy the moments that you have left." 

The documentary follows the lives of different caregivers and how they navigate the pressures, emotional toll, policy implications and financial constraints of the job. 

A 2023 report found that there are around 5 million paid caregivers across the United States, and the average salary is just $23,700 per year. Up to 105 million adults — about a third of the country's population —  and 5.4 million children and adolescents are estimated to provide unpaid caregiving services for family members.

A 2021 report estimated the economic impact of the caregivers' unpaid labor was $600 billion, according to AARP

And the amount of potential caregivers is shrinking as the U.S. demographics begin to shift, with adults aged 65 and older set to outnumber children under 18 for the first time in American history by 2034, AARP said. 

"The caregiving experience I had with my father inspired this documentary," Cooper said in a statement to Next Avenue. "I came to appreciate how we need to care for caregivers better. It is my hope that 'Caregiving' will provide affirmation and support for those who do this profoundly meaningful and increasingly vital work." 

"Caregiving" premiers on PBS at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is available to stream at PBS.org

