Here are the road closures, travel restrictions for this weekend's Broad Street Run

The Broad Street Run returns in-person to Philadelphia for the first time two years on Sunday after the event was disrupted and delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 41st year race for the race and the 2021 edition will be a modified, hybrid event, allowing only fully vaccinated runners to participate in the main 10-mile race that begins at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue at 8 a.m. Those who don't have proof of vaccination only can take part in the race virtually and are not permitted to run down Broad Street on Sunday.

About 17,250 runners are expected to take part in the official race, while another 1,500 will complete a virtual race.

For the general public, a series of phased road closures will take effect beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. The timetable for those closures is as follows:

• 2:00 a.m. Pattison Avenue from South 20th Street to Broad Street

• 3:30 a.m.: Broad Street from Olney to Windrim avenues

• 4:00 a.m.: Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue, between Broad Street and Penrose Ave.

• 7:00 a.m. Broad Street from Windrim to Pattison avenues

• 7:00 a.m. 15th Street from Arch to Chestnut streets

• 7:00 a.m. JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th streets

• 7:00 a.m. 16th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street

• 7:00 a.m. Market Street from 16th to Broad streets

• 7:00 a.m. Hartranft Street from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Way

• 7:00 a.m. Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft Street to Pattison Avenue

• 7:00 a.m. Pattison Avenue from Citizens Bank Way to South Broad Street

• 7:00 a.m. South 20th Street from Packer to Pattison Avenues.

Spectators are strongly discouraged from gathering on Broad Street in order to protect the safety of runners. Use of drones also is prohibited over the course for the safety of participants. The race can be followed on NBC10's live broadcast and online at the news station's website.

Roads will reopen after street sweepers have cleaned the race route. The city expects the course to reopen by 11:30 a.m. with the exception of some areas of Pattison Avenue. Philadelphia police will be assigned to the detours around the course to assist motorists, but delays should be expected.

Planning for the the 2021 Broad Street Run has been complex, beginning with the event's rescheduling from original date in the spring. There also will be a number of COVID-19 safety protocols in effect, including mandatory masks for runners at the start and finish lines. All volunteers must be masked throughout the event, and there will be no cheer zones for onlookers to attend this year's race.

For the runners, most notably, there are two course changes to the race in 2021 that will divert people off Broad Street near City Hall and then again at stadium district in South Philadelphia.

Due to construction in the Navy Yard along League Island Boulevard, this year's race will end on Pattison Avenue, two-tenths of a mile west of Broad Street. The awards ceremony, medal distribution and other finishing line activities are limited to registered runners and will take place in the parking lot next to the NovaCare facility, at 1566-1999 Pattison Ave.

At City Hall, runners will go from Broad Street to JFK Boulevard. The course will direct runners to the following:

• Run west on JFK Boulevard toward 16th Street

• Turn left onto 16th Street

• Run south and make a left on Market Street.

• Turn right on 15th Street and then follow South Penn Street

• Make a right to return to Broad Street

In South Philadelphia, runners will turn east at Hartranft Street:

• Follow Hartranft Street (Phillies Drive) east toward Citizens Bank Way.

• Turn right to go south on Citizens Bank Way (11th Street) toward Pattison Avenue.

• At Pattison Avenue turn right to go west toward Broad Street

• Runners will cross the intersection at Broad Street just before they reach the finish line.

Alerts for important race information, including event details and impactful weather, can be received by texting RUNPHL to 888777.

"Having the Blue Cross Broad Street Run back on Broad Street this year is a much needed sign that Philadelphia is returning to normal," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "I'm happy to welcome back the traditional events that make our city great. Thank you to everyone who got vaccinated so we can do this race safely."

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management has created a website with more information for participants, including details about the health and wellness expo taking place Friday and Saturday, parking accommodations, water station locations a long on the course and more.