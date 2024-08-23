Live! Casino apologizes for misspelling Bruce Springsteen's name on billboard

August 23, 2024
Bruce Springsteen received an odd welcome to the streets of Philadelphia this week.
Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia misspelled the rocker's last name on a digital billboard heralding the arrival of "Bruce Springstein." The Boss played a Wednesday concert at Citizens Bank Park, and is scheduled for a second show Friday. Both were rescheduled from last year, when the New Jersey musician fell ill with peptic ulcer disease.
You had one job ….. pic.twitter.com/QhoAk9vr9E— Stan Goldstein (@Stan_Goldstein) August 21, 2024
Uh, you might want to use spellcheck next time. pic.twitter.com/nkOwKQv9RH— Eric (@ebcinpa) August 22, 2024
Live! Casino acknowledged and apologized for the mistake in an updated billboard running outside the South Philly gambling venue Friday.
"Never gamble on spell check! Sorry, Boss!" it reads. "Welcome to Philly, Bruce Springsteen!"
Springsteen already took a hit from Philadelphia at his Wednesday night concert. When he sang his 2012 track "Wrecking Ball" — which references the Meadowlands and its sports arena, home of the New York Giants — the audience booed. He won them back, however, with a quick quip. Springsteen briefly broke from his verse to joke, "Eagles?"
Bruce heard the boos tonight at CBP singing about the Giants 😂— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 22, 2024
“Eagles?!”@springsteen pic.twitter.com/1jWGpFDKuR
