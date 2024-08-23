Live! Casino apologizes for misspelling Bruce Springsteen's name on billboard

Bruce Springsteen received an odd welcome to the streets of Philadelphia this week.

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia misspelled the rocker's last name on a digital billboard heralding the arrival of "Bruce Springstein." The Boss played a Wednesday concert at Citizens Bank Park, and is scheduled for a second show Friday. Both were rescheduled from last year, when the New Jersey musician fell ill with peptic ulcer disease.

Live! Casino acknowledged and apologized for the mistake in an updated billboard running outside the South Philly gambling venue Friday.

"Never gamble on spell check! Sorry, Boss!" it reads. "Welcome to Philly, Bruce Springsteen!"

Springsteen already took a hit from Philadelphia at his Wednesday night concert. When he sang his 2012 track "Wrecking Ball" — which references the Meadowlands and its sports arena, home of the New York Giants — the audience booed. He won them back, however, with a quick quip. Springsteen briefly broke from his verse to joke, "Eagles?"

