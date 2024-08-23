More Culture:

August 23, 2024

Live! Casino apologizes for misspelling Bruce Springsteen's name on billboard

The South Philly gambling venue put up a new message acknowledging the typo ahead of the rocker's second show at Citizens Bank Park this week.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Bruce Springsteen
Springsteen Casino Billboard Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia put up a new billboard apologizing for misspelling the rock star's name in a message earlier this week. The Boss is set to play his second show this week at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

Bruce Springsteen received an odd welcome to the streets of Philadelphia this week.

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia misspelled the rocker's last name on a digital billboard heralding the arrival of "Bruce Springstein." The Boss played a Wednesday concert at Citizens Bank Park, and is scheduled for a second show Friday. Both were rescheduled from last year, when the New Jersey musician fell ill with peptic ulcer disease.

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter's gory music video for her new single, 'Taste,' has her fighting Jenna Ortega for a man's affection

Live! Casino acknowledged and apologized for the mistake in an updated billboard running outside the South Philly gambling venue Friday. 

"Never gamble on spell check! Sorry, Boss!" it reads. "Welcome to Philly, Bruce Springsteen!"

Springsteen already took a hit from Philadelphia at his Wednesday night concert. When he sang his 2012 track "Wrecking Ball" — which references the Meadowlands and its sports arena, home of the New York Giants — the audience booed. He won them back, however, with a quick quip. Springsteen briefly broke from his verse to joke, "Eagles?" 


