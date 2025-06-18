Trailer for Bruce Springsteen biopic offers first look at Jeremy Allen White's portrayal of The Boss

Baby, we were born to run to the movie theaters.

The first trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, "Deliver Me From Nowhere," released Wednesday morning, shows The Boss recording his album "Nebraska" amid flashbacks from his childhood, filmed in black and white.

The movie follows Springsteen, played by "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, as he makes his legendary 1982 lo-fi folk album, which marked a turn from the bombastic, full-band energy of his prior records. It co-stars Jeremy Strong, best known for playing Kendall Roy on "Succession," as Springsteen's manager Jon Landau.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere," the latest in a trend of music biopics, hits theaters Oct. 24.

The trailer shows the New Jersey rocker in a hotel room with an acoustic guitar, a harmonica and a recording engineer, played by Paul Walter Hauser, as the moody title track of "Nebraska" sounds. It gradually intersperses flashback footage highlighting Springsteen's difficult relationship with his father, Douglas. As the pace of the trailer quickens, Springsteen is shown performing before crowds of adoring fans, with "Born to Run" ringing out.

The title of the film comes from a line in the "Nebraska" track "Open All Night." Springsteen sings, "Hey, Mr. DJ, won't you hear my last prayer? Hey ho, rock 'n' roll, deliver me from nowhere."

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" is written and directed by Scott Cooper, who was behind the films "Crazy Heart," "The Pale Blue Eye" and others. Its is based on the Springsteen biography of the same name. The book, published in 2023 and written by Warren Zanes, chronicles the making of "Nebraska."

Check out the trailer below.

