More Culture:

April 15, 2025

Bryce Harper reveals gender of fourth child with custom blue bat

The Phillies player asked teammate Trea Turner for help with the announcement about the baby, who he's expecting with wife Kayla.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper gender reveal Dale Zanine/Imagn Images

Bryce Harper, above, used a blue bat during the first inning of the Phillies' home game against the San Francisco Giants to reveal the gender of his fourth child with wife Kayla.

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper learned and revealed the gender of his fourth child during Monday night's game with the help of a custom bat and his teammate, Trea Turner. 

While playing against the San Francisco Giants, Harper used a blue bat in the first inning to share the news about the baby. He had ordered two from King of Prussia's Victus Sports, one of the controversial Torpedo bat makers, and asked Turner to hand him blue for a boy or pink for a girl.

MORE: Jason and Kylie Kelce announce birth of their fourth child, Finnley Anne

Harper and his wife Kayla share a son, Krew, and daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn. 

Turner received a text message with the gender to determine which one to pass off to his teammate. But he decided to pick up a pink bat first to mislead Harper, who thought he was having a girl. Turner said Harper was "pretty happy" with the news overall. 

“He’s a pretty creative guy,” Turner said. “He was nice enough to ask me to do it and I thought it was a nice moment for him and his family.”

Harper struck out while using the blue bat and went back to a regular one for the rest of the game. The Phillies lost 10-4. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Bryce Harper Philadelphia Babies Phillies Gender Trea Turner

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Just In

Must Read

Education

Teachers' pay in Philly lags behind school districts in suburbs

teacher salaries parker

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Entertainment

Quinta Brunson to host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 3

quinta brunson snl host

Adult Health

Social media before bedtime wreaks havoc on our sleep – here's why screens alone aren't the main culprit

Sleep Social Media

Performances

Orchestral performance of 'Twilight' comes to Philly in November

Twilight Concert Met

Eagles

Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 4.0

021125WalterNolen

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved

<