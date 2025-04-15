Bryce Harper reveals gender of fourth child with custom blue bat

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper learned and revealed the gender of his fourth child during Monday night's game with the help of a custom bat and his teammate, Trea Turner.

While playing against the San Francisco Giants, Harper used a blue bat in the first inning to share the news about the baby. He had ordered two from King of Prussia's Victus Sports, one of the controversial Torpedo bat makers, and asked Turner to hand him blue for a boy or pink for a girl.

Harper and his wife Kayla share a son, Krew, and daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn.

Turner received a text message with the gender to determine which one to pass off to his teammate. But he decided to pick up a pink bat first to mislead Harper, who thought he was having a girl. Turner said Harper was "pretty happy" with the news overall.

“He’s a pretty creative guy,” Turner said. “He was nice enough to ask me to do it and I thought it was a nice moment for him and his family.”

Harper struck out while using the blue bat and went back to a regular one for the rest of the game. The Phillies lost 10-4.