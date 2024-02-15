Bucks County man accused of beheading father now faces terrorism charges

Justin Mohn, the Bucks County man accused of shooting and beheading his father, is facing new criminal charges, including terrorism and weapons offenses.

Mohn, 32, allegedly killed his father, Michael Mohn, 68, on Jan. 30 at their home in Levittown by shooting him in the head. He allegedly then used a machete and knife to sever his father's head and displayed it during a 14-minute YouTube video.

Mohn's father was a longtime employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Philadelphia.

A USB device recovered by police allegedly contained pictures of federal buildings and instructions on how to make an explosive device.

Mohn was arrested at the Pennsylvania National Guard's headquarters in Fort Indiantown Gap on the same night that he is accused of killing his father. He had a loaded handgun at the time, prosecutors said. Afterward, he allegedly told investigators he had wanted to convince Gov. Josh Shapiro to join an uprising against federal employees.

Mohn initially was charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. On Thursday, prosecutors charged him with three counts of terrorism, one count of terroristic threats, multiple weapons offenses, theft, robbery and defiant trespassing.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 2.