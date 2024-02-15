More News:

February 15, 2024

Bucks County man accused of beheading father now faces terrorism charges

During a YouTube video, Justin Mohn allegedly called for federal employees to be captured and executed, prosecutors say

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Terrorism
Justin Mohn Terrorism Daniella Heminghaus/USA TODAY NETWORK

Prosecutors filed 12 additional charges against Justin Mohn, including several count of terrorism, on Thursday. Mohn is accused of killing and beheading his father on Jan. 30.

Justin Mohn, the Bucks County man accused of shooting and beheading his father, is facing new criminal charges, including terrorism and weapons offenses. 

Mohn, 32, allegedly killed his father, Michael Mohn, 68, on Jan. 30 at their home in Levittown by shooting him in the head. He allegedly then used a machete and knife to sever his father's head and displayed it during a 14-minute YouTube video.

During the video, which has since been removed, Mohn allegedly called for militia and patriots across the country to kill federal employees, listing specific people that he wanted captured and publicly executed, prosecutors said. He allegedly included the name and address of a U.S. District Court judge.  

Mohn's father was a longtime employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Philadelphia. 

A USB device recovered by police allegedly contained pictures of federal buildings and instructions on how to make an explosive device. 

Mohn was arrested at the Pennsylvania National Guard's headquarters in Fort Indiantown Gap on the same night that he is accused of killing his father. He had a loaded handgun at the time, prosecutors said. Afterward, he allegedly told investigators he had wanted to convince Gov. Josh Shapiro to join an uprising against federal employees.

Mohn initially was charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. On Thursday, prosecutors charged him with three counts of terrorism, one count of terroristic threats, multiple weapons offenses, theft, robbery and defiant trespassing. 

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 2. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Terrorism Bucks County Crime Shootings Homicides

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

7 dos and don’ts when buying a home
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Phase 2 of Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus opens this spring

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Gaza ceasefire activists to march from Philadelphia to D.C. in week-long protest
Peace pilgrimage Gaza

Sponsored

Phase 2 of Cooper's Moorestown Campus coming this spring
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Senior Health

Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease
Viagra Alzheimer's Disease

Travel

Philly is planning an expanded 'Rocky' festival to drive global tourism
Rocky Festival Philly

Eagles

Report: Haason Reddick says he didn't ask to be traded
Haason-Reddick-Eagles-Trade

Arts & Culture

Annual Condom Fashion Show puts designers' creativity on display while educating about sexual health
Condom Fashion Show Education Event

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved