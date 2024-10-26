More News:

October 26, 2024

Fake Bucks County mail-in ballot video was made by 'Russian actors,' federal agencies say

The ODNI, FBI and CISA stated that the staged clip was part of 'Moscow’s broader effort to raise unfounded questions' about election integrity.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Elections
Mail-in ballot video Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Federal agencies including the FBI stated that they believe 'Russian actors' are behind the video falsely depicting someone tearing up mail-in ballots with Donald Trump votes. Above, a file photo of a ballot drop-off box.

American intelligence agencies say that Russian actors were responsible for a fake video depicting mail-in ballots in Bucks County being torn up that spread on social media.

A joint statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Friday said that the staged video was part of "Moscow’s broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election" and sow division among citizens.

MORE: Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama's rally for Kamala Harris to be held at Temple's Liacouras Center

"In the lead up to election day and in the weeks and months after, the (U.S. Intelligence Community) expects Russia to create and release additional media content that seeks to undermine trust in the integrity of the election and divide Americans," the statement read.

The video, which the Bucks County Board of Elections has debunked, purportedly showed an individual opening mail-in ballots and ripping any of them with a vote for Republican presidential Donald Trump. Election officials quickly pointed out that the envelope and materials depicted in the video were not authentic.

U.S. intelligence officials said last week that Russian disinformation operations were also behind viral disinformation spreading baseless accusations of sexual misconduct against Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. Last month, a report from Microsoft detailed apparent Russian influence operations targeting Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Bucks County officials from the Democratic and Republican parties condemned the disinformation presented in the video in separate statements on Thursday, before the joint statement from the U.S. Intelligence Community, with both implying that the video was targeting voters in their party.

"To us, this is disinformation, aimed at scaring voters and dissuading them from using mail-in ballots or on-demand voting that uses the same mail-in ballot process," read an X post from the Bucks County Republican Committee. "We have seen dirty underhanded tactics this year, from the defacing of signs, letters threatening Trump supporters, and now this video trying to scare Bucks County voters."

A statement from state Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10th), who chairs the Bucks County Democratic Party, called it a "fraudulent" and "racist" video that is "little more than a despicable attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to cast doubt on our vote by mail system and, ultimately, the outcome of the Presidential Election" and an "act of desperation."

During the last leg of the 2024 presidential election, Bucks County has become a hotspot for campaigning. Recently, Trump attracted attention with a publicized stop at a Bucks County McDonald's. In July, WHYY reported that the number of Republican voter registrations exceeds those of the Democratic Party.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Elections Philadelphia Misinformation Russia Voter Fraud FBI Bucks County Social Media

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Ireland Hidden Heartlands

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council considers 76ers 'arena services district.' What's that?

76ers arena district

Adult Health

Standing for long periods can be bad for your health – just like sitting, study finds

standing sitting health

Arts & Culture

This artist chronicles lives of Philly residents through online diary

Molly Gorelick diary

Sixers

Instant observations: Undermanned Sixers drop season opener to red-hot Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sixers Bucks October 2024

Arts & Culture

PMA Contemporary Craft Show to host nearly 200 artists next month

PMA Craft Show

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved