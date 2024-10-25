Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama's rally for Kamala Harris to be held at Temple's Liacouras Center

Bruce Springsteen will perform and stump for Kamala Harris at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Monday, the university confirmed.

The rocker will join former President Barack Obama in a "get out the vote" rally at the Broad Street arena. It will include a musical performance from Springsteen, who played a similar campaign event Thursday in Atlanta. The rally is meant to fire up Harris's base and encourage "Pennsylvanians to vote early" for the Democratic presidential nominee.

The Harris campaign and Temple officials did not disclose the timing of the rally.

Springsteen, who has long broadcast his liberal political leanings, endorsed Harris for president in a video released Oct. 3. He called Harris's Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime."

"On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone," he said in the clip. "That's the vision of America that I've been consistently writing about for 55 years."

The Boss also campaigned (and played) for Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia one the eve of the 2016 presidential election. That concert, which featured fellow New Jersey icon Bon Jovi, was held in front of Independence Mall and included appearances from Bill Clinton and the Obamas.

