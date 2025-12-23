More News:

December 23, 2025

Bucks County man dies after getting caught in a wood chipper

Police responded to to the scene Monday afternoon in Lower Southampton Township, but the man did not survive his injuries

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
A man in his 60s died after he became caught in a wood chipper Monday afternoon, Lower Southampton Township police say.

A Bucks County man died Monday after his body became stuck in a wood chipper, police said.

Emergency personnel responded to an industrial rescue on Valley View Road in Lower Southampton Township at 4:41 p.m., police said. The man, who was in his 60s, died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel told NBC10 that Philadelphia police officers came to the scene to show support for the man's family, because a family member works for the Philadelphia Police Department.

The man's death remains under investigation. The Bucks County Coroner's Office is determining the cause of death.

