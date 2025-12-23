More News:

December 23, 2025

Looking back at 2025: How Penn scrambled to navigate pressure from the Trump administration

The school complied on DEI and transgender athlete policies but rejected a compact that would have given the government influence over admissions and hiring.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Looking Back at 2025 Colleges
Donald Trump vs. Penn Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

President Donald Trump has implemented new higher education policies in his second term and has paused federal funding from some institutions that haven't complied, including the University of Pennsylvania. Above, Trump attends the Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Dec. 13.

President Donald Trump has put higher education in his crosshairs since his first day of his second term, and the University of Pennsylvania has spent the year wavering between defying and complying with the administration's policies. 

On Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order requiring any university that receives federal funding to end diversity, equity and inclusion practices that could violate federal civil rights laws. 

  • Looking Back at 2025: PhillyVoice is revisiting notable stories from this year and looking ahead to how they could continue to develop next year:
  • Trump puts Penn in crosshairs
  • Era ends for Wanamaker Building 
  • Michelin Guide grades Philly
  • Sixers uproot arena plans 
  • SS United States departs
  • SEPTA faces financial crisis

To comply, Penn scrubbed diversity mentions and initiatives from its website and equal opportunity policies – a move that some higher education leaders called an act of "over-compliance" during a public hearing in May. The university also decided to freeze most staff and faculty hiring to prepare for cuts that it expected to be more disruptive than the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penn was also being investigated by the Department of Education for Title IX violations after allowing Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, to compete on the women's NCAA swimming and diving team during the 2021-2022 school year. Thomas graduated in 2022.

Trump, a 1968 graduate of Penn's Wharton School, said in March he was pausing $175 million in federal funding to Penn over its transgender athlete policies. Months later, after the school agreed to erase Thomas' records and block transgender athletes from competing on female sports teams, the government released the previously frozen funds.  

Threats from the administration continued into the summer, and Penn struggled to find a way to follow federal guidelines while also supporting the views of its students and faculty. 

The university shuttered the Carey Law School's Office of Equal Opportunity and Engagement, which provided resources, training and other DEI services for students and faculty, including a guide on how to report discrimination claims. 

The school at this time also said it would not be accepting applicants for the 2025-2026 Sadie T. M. Alexander scholarship, which provided full tuition to students who wanted to focus on racial justice in their studies and law practice. Alexander was born in Philadelphia in 1898 and later became the first Black woman to graduate from Penn's law school in 1927.

The loss of the scholarship led to backlash from the campus community. So in September, Penn announced it was launching the Sadie T.M. Alexander Post-Graduate Fellowship for students in the Carey Law School who were working on a civil rights project. 

In October, Penn declined to sign the compact proposed by the Trump administration that would have given the federal government influence over the Ivy League school's operations – including hiring, admissions and tuition pricing – in exchange for funding advantages.

Under the compact, schools would have to agree to limit their enrollment of international students to 15% of an undergraduate class, ban the use of race, sex and other demographic factors in admissions, hiring and financial aid, and abolish "institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle and even spark violence against conservative ideas."

The proposal was initially sent to nine schools, and Penn was among the schools to reject it. The chancellor at Vanderbilt University signaled he had concerns about some of the terms, and leaders at the University of Texas at Austin showed interest.

Then last month, the administration sued Penn claiming it “refused to comply” with a subpoena that was seeking information on Jewish employees for a federal investigation into antisemitism on the campus. The refusal to turn over names, phone numbers and address was supported by students, faculty and staff in a petition that had hundreds of signatures.

What's ahead in 2026 for Penn

penn trump 2025Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The University of Pennsylvania spent 2025 wavering between defying and complying with Trump administration policies on DEI and transgender athletes. This file photo shows the statue of Benjamin Franklin outside College Hall. Franklin was the primary founder of Penn.

There are no signs of the Trump administration pulling back on its attempts to defund and gain leverage over U.S. universities. The White House has said it intends to keep pursuing a version of the compact that Penn turned down in October.

But how will Penn continue to respond and how will the courts rule on outstanding lawsuits involving the government and higher education institutions?

So far, the school has shown a willingness to negotiate with the federal government by changing policies on DEI and trans athletes. But it has also been open to letting the judicial system settle some of these battles.

Either way, trying to play both sides is proving to be an impossible task. Any acquiescing to Trump has led to backlash from the campus community, and any refusal to comply to federal policies has led to lawsuits and threats to withhold funding.

Jeff Tomik

Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff

jefftomik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Looking Back at 2025 Colleges Philadelphia Donald Trump Wharton School Universities Federal Government University of Pennsylvania Washington D.C.

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Media

Flyers announcer suspended after hot mic gaffe

Flyers saunders blowing

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Shady Brook Farm - Light Show

Adult Health

Waking up with headaches and jaw pain? You might be grinding your teeth at night

Teeth Grinding Bruxism

History

Anti-cruising sign in Rittenhouse reflects complicated queer history

No cruising sign

Community

Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

Recovery Done Simple Sign

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved